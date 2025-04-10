Wife of Weezer Member Charged With Attempted Murder - Noise11.com

Weezer bass player Scott Shriner’s wife Jillian has been charged with attempted murder in Los Angeles after shooting at police.

Lauren was a suspect in a hit-and-run. LAPD and the California Highway Patrol pursued three suspect around Eagle Rock in North East Los Angeles. The suspects fled to the nearby neighbourhood.

Police spotted Jullian Shriner outside a residence armed with a shotgun. She was told to drop the weapon but inside pulled the gun on Police.

Police shot at Shriner, wounding her in the shoulder. She went back inside the house but surrendered 30 minutes later when she was charged with attempted murder.

The two other suspects have so far not been located and are still on the run. No police were injured.

This has all happened a Shriner’s husband Scott prepares to perform at Coachella this weekend.

