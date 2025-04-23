Snoop Dogg Signs On To The Voice - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg is returning to The Voice for season 28.

Deadline reports that the rapper will be reclaiming his spot as coach for the US talent competition this fall.

Dogg first joined the reality TV singing show in Season 26 alongside Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

In his first year as coach, he helped Jeremy Beloate reach the finale, where he ended up in fifth place overall.

Following his first year as coach on The Voice, Snoop stepped down for Season 27. The show, which is currently streaming, features John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine as coaches.

The Voice rotates its coaches to keep the reality TV competition hosted by Carson Daly fresh, airing twice a year. Dogg is the first coach confirmed for Season 28, which is set to air this fall on NBC.

His return to The Voice was part of a bigger announcement that the rapper and his Death Row Pictures production company had signed a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal.

“Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home,” the star said in a statement.

“The Dogg has officially moved into the neighbourhood, ya dig?”

