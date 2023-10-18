Wild Aid To Go Ahead Despite Bushfires - Noise11.com

Announcement: Wild Aid, the benefit concert to raise money for Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, to be held at The Green Room, on Bluesfest site Byron Bay IS ON, despite the region’s recent bushfires.

The benefit gig was created in response to the revoked promise of a $6 million, four-year government funding grant citing ‘inadequate value for money’. Funds raised at Wild Aid will help the Byron Wildlife Hospital keep its doors open as all injured wildlife brought to the hospital are treated free of charge.

The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital (BBWH), the only all-species Wildlife Hospital in NSW outside of Taronga Wildlife Hospitals in Sydney and Dubbo, opened in 2020 after the Black Summer bushfires.

The BBWH is also Australia’s largest mobile Wildlife Hospital,capable of being deployed anywhere in NSW and interstate, providing emergency triage, treatment, and care for native animals affected by natural disasters such as bushfires or floods.

Bluesfest Director, Peter Noble OAM, said today, “It is the saddest irony that a benefit show to raise money for The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital (which provides treatment for wildlife injured by bush fires and floods), was itself in the vicinity of a bush fire yesterday”.

“After discussing with officials at the RFS & Police, and getting the green light, we are advising the public that the fundraiser for the Wildlife Hospital will proceed on Saturday.

“At times like these, the importance of this wonderful community asset is demonstrated. According to reports, the death toll, and injuries to wildlife from the fire at the Tyagarah Nature Reserve near Byron Bay (adjacent to the Bluesfest site) are considerable. The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital is treating the wildlife right now.

“If the Byron Bay and Gold Coast communities needed a push to attend wildlife benefit ‘Wild Aid’, it should be the five days of fires we’ve had in the region this week, which have ripped through native areas, home to our treasured wildlife”.

“Despite the fire, the area is now safe, and the authorities have ruled that the benefit show Wild Aid will proceed. If there is a change to this, ticket buyers will becontacted by Moshtix.

“For those who can’t make it, I urge you to donate directly to Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital here.

Wild Aid Details:

The Cruel Sea will be joined at Wild Aid 2023 by solo artist and Magic Dirt singer Adalita, Loose Content, Jez Mead andMC Arj Barker. The show is from 5pm on Saturday 21 October at The Green Room, Tyagarah NSW—home of Bluesfest.

