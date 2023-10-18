 Wild Aid To Go Ahead Despite Bushfires - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Wild Aid To Go Ahead Despite Bushfires

by Announcement on October 18, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Announcement: Wild Aid, the benefit concert to raise money for Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, to be held at The Green Room, on Bluesfest site Byron Bay IS ON, despite the region’s recent bushfires.

The benefit gig was created in response to the revoked promise of a $6 million, four-year government funding grant citing ‘inadequate value for money’. Funds raised at Wild Aid will help the Byron Wildlife Hospital keep its doors open as all injured wildlife brought to the hospital are treated free of charge.

The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital (BBWH), the only all-species Wildlife Hospital in NSW outside of Taronga Wildlife Hospitals in Sydney and Dubbo, opened in 2020 after the Black Summer bushfires.

The BBWH is also Australia’s largest mobile Wildlife Hospital,capable of being deployed anywhere in NSW and interstate, providing emergency triage, treatment, and care for native animals affected by natural disasters such as bushfires or floods.

Bluesfest Director, Peter Noble OAM, said today, “It is the saddest irony that a benefit show to raise money for The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital (which provides treatment for wildlife injured by bush fires and floods), was itself in the vicinity of a bush fire yesterday”.

“After discussing with officials at the RFS & Police, and getting the green light, we are advising the public that the fundraiser for the Wildlife Hospital will proceed on Saturday.

“At times like these, the importance of this wonderful community asset is demonstrated. According to reports, the death toll, and injuries to wildlife from the fire at the Tyagarah Nature Reserve near Byron Bay (adjacent to the Bluesfest site) are considerable. The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital is treating the wildlife right now.

“If the Byron Bay and Gold Coast communities needed a push to attend wildlife benefit ‘Wild Aid’, it should be the five days of fires we’ve had in the region this week, which have ripped through native areas, home to our treasured wildlife”.

“Despite the fire, the area is now safe, and the authorities have ruled that the benefit show Wild Aid will proceed. If there is a change to this, ticket buyers will becontacted by Moshtix.

“For those who can’t make it, I urge you to donate directly to Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital here.

Wild Aid Details:

The Cruel Sea will be joined at Wild Aid 2023 by solo artist and Magic Dirt singer Adalita, Loose Content, Jez Mead andMC Arj Barker. The show is from 5pm on Saturday 21 October at The Green Room, Tyagarah NSW—home of Bluesfest.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tex and Phil Easy Fever Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rubens
The Rubens Debut More New Music With ‘Good Mood’

The Rubens have released their third song for 2023 with ‘Good Mood’ dropping this morning. (18 October 2023).

13 hours ago
Andy White
Andy White’s Spoken Word Track ‘Bass Priority’ Is The Yes For Moving Forward

When Andy White wrote ‘Bass Priority’ is was a song in support of the referendum. Now it’s a song about moving forward.

1 day ago
Scott Dorsey and Jessica Sharratt
Scott Dorsey and Jessica Sharratt Form Entertainment Company Myriad Events

Two legendary showbiz families have come together to form a new international entertainment company in Australia, Myriad Events.

1 day ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Play Special Shows For ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’ Book Release

Dog Trumpet will perform at book launches for Stuart Lloyd’s new Mental As Anything book ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’.

1 day ago
Don Walker, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Don Walker Premieres ‘Jungle Pam’ Video

Noise11 is proud to present the premiere of Don Walker’s ‘Jungle Pam’ video.

2 days ago
Ziggy Marley
Ziggy Marley, Nitin Sawhney, José González To Play WOMADelaide 2023

The first artists for WOMADeldie 2024 have been announced. Nitin Sawhney, José González and Ziggy Marley will be at the event in Adelaide in March.

2 days ago
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay Puts Up Dates For Mid 2024

Colin Hay is getting in early with an Australian tour set for the middle of 2024.

2 days ago