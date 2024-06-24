Will Smith To Perform New Song at BET Awards - Noise11.com

Will Smith is set to perform a new song at the 2024 Bet Awards.

It was announced on Monday that the actor and rapper will perform a new original song at the upcoming BET Awards on Sunday.

“From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” stated Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

The announcement comes almost three months after Smith performed with J. Balvin at Coachella in April, wearing his full Men in Black costume.

Although best known as an actor, Smith has released four studio albums during his career, including 2005’s Lost and Found.

No further details have been released about the upcoming performance. However, according to Variety, a source has teased that the star is working on a new album.

Taraji P. Henson will return to host the annual awards show, while Usher will be presented with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event will also feature performances from artists including Ice Spice, Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Tyla, Latto, Shaboozey and Victoria Monét.

Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Common, The Roots and The Jungle Brothers, among others, are also set to make appearances at the event.

Drake leads the BET Awards nominees with seven nominations.

