 Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Seconds Mammoth WVH Song ‘Like A Pastime’ - Noise11.com
Wolfgang Van Halen photo by Travis Shine

Wolfgang Van Halen photo by Travis Shine

Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Seconds Mammoth WVH Song ‘Like A Pastime’

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2023

in News

Wolfgang Van Halen is released another song from his upcoming second Mammoth WVH album ‘Mammoth II’.

The new track is ‘Like A Pastime’. “It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top. I was teaching my fiancé what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It’s certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album,” explains Wolfgang.

The track listing for Mammoth II is:
1. Right?
2. Like A Pastime
3. Another Celebration At The End Of The World
4. Miles Above Me
5. Take A Bow
6. Optimist
7. I’m Alright
8. Erase Me
9. Waiting
10. Better Than You

‘Mammoth II’ will be released on August 4 through BMG.

Noise11.com

