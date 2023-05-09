Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Seconds Mammoth WVH Song ‘Like A Pastime’ - Noise11.com

Wolfgang Van Halen is released another song from his upcoming second Mammoth WVH album ‘Mammoth II’.

The new track is ‘Like A Pastime’. “It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top. I was teaching my fiancé what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It’s certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album,” explains Wolfgang.

The track listing for Mammoth II is:

1. Right?

2. Like A Pastime

3. Another Celebration At The End Of The World

4. Miles Above Me

5. Take A Bow

6. Optimist

7. I’m Alright

8. Erase Me

9. Waiting

10. Better Than You

‘Mammoth II’ will be released on August 4 through BMG.

