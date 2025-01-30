 Wolfmother Prepares For A Red Hot Summer Tour and New Music for 2025 - Noise11.com
Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother Noise11 2025

Wolfmother Prepares For A Red Hot Summer Tour and New Music for 2025

by Noise11.com on January 30, 2025

in News

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother catches up with Noise11 to talk touring 2025, the 20th anniversary of the debut album, his songwriting process and experimenting with new music. He is about to tour Wolfmother for Red Hot Summer and he says has enough new music for a 2025 Wolfmother album.

Wolfmother’s most recent album was ‘Rock Out ‘ in 2021. Andrew Stockdale tells Noise11 there is an album’s worth of material almost set to go for 2025. There has also been a couple of standalone songs released in the last few years.

Andrew still values the album format. “You just want to see that if you write a bunch of songs they get better,” he tells Noise11.com. If you’ve been touring for a while you might not have your momentum going if you write one song but if you write 15 songs it definitely gets better. Aiming for a record is ideal for a songwriter or a band. Just like Metallica is ‘Some Kind of Monster’. You’ve just got to get in there with a therapist”.

Two songs have been released since ‘Rock Out’. There were another two non-album songs immediately before it.

In 2019 Andrew released ‘Chase The Feeling’ with Chris Cester of Jet. “With Chris Cester we went to LA in 2019 just before covid,” he says. “It was meant to be a holiday. I just sold my house in Brisbane and moved to Byron Bay. I just booked a bunch of shows. We were hanging out in LA. I called Chris and said ‘lets write a song’. I had a riff that I’d just demoed while I was in this Airbnb somewhere in LA. I met up at his friend’s studio, Jason Hill of Louis XIV. We met up, recorded ‘Chase The Feeling’. That’s done pretty good”.

The other one, ‘Hig On My Own Supply’ was just a bit of fun. “‘High On My Own Supply’, I was mucking around doing a grunge thing,” Andrew says. “There is this website called Fiverr where you can get someone to do an electro version for $50. I sent of the vocal to this guy based in Morocco. He came back with this electro version of it. For some reason it had a lot of streams on it on YouTube but I was just mucking around. Some people have taken it the wrong way have thought it was this terrible song. To me it was just experimenting”.

Red Hot Summer dates with Wolfmother:

Saturday 1st February
Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 8th February
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 15th February
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 22nd February
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday 22nd March
Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA
This is an 18+ show

Saturday 29th March
Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC
All ages show – Under 18’s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Noise11.com

