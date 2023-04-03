Wynonna Judd Pays Tribute To Her Mother At CMT Awards - Noise11.com

Wynonna Judd paid tribute to her late mother Naomi Judd at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night.

During her performance at the awards show staged in Austin, Texas, the country star took to the stage alongside Ashley McBryde for a performance of Foreigner’s I Want To Know What Love Is.

Partway through the song, Wynonna pointed to the sky and commented, “Mama, you need to be here.”

“I miss you, and I love you, and I don’t understand,” she added.

Naomi, who formed The Judds with her daughter, struggled with mental health issues throughout her life and committed suicide in April 2022. She was 76.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight prior to the show, Wynonna expressed her intention to utilise her platform to reach out to those who are facing challenges with their mental health.

“It’s a bittersweet time,” the singer mused, explaining that her granddaughter will turn one later this month. “I’ve got both agony and ecstasy happening.”

