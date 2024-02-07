 Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice to Tour Australia for 2024 - Noise11.com

D12

Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice to Tour Australia for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2024

in News

With 20th anniversaries now passed for Xzibit’s Man vs. Machine, D12’s D12 World and Obie Trice’s Cheers, in 2024, the three rap acts have teamed up for the 3 TWENTY tour and it is coming to Australia in June.

‘Man vs Machine’ was released in 2002. It reached no 8 in Australia. The hit was ‘Symphony in X Major’. It reached no 43 in Australia.

‘D12 World’, the second and final D12 album, was released in 2004. The album reached no 1 in Australia. ‘My Band’ was a number one hit in Australia.

Obie Trice ‘Cheers’ was released in 2003 and reached no 223 in Australia. The single ‘Got Some Teeth’ reached no 15.

Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice will perform in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

