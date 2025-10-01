 Yamaha Music Australia Launches Main Stage Grant For Emerging Talent - Noise11.com
Yamaha Music Australia Main Stage Grant supports Australian musicians

Yahama Music Prize

Yamaha Music Australia Launches Main Stage Grant For Emerging Talent

by Noise11.com on October 1, 2025

in News

Yamaha Music Australia has unveiled a new initiative designed to directly support Australia’s rising music talent. The Main Stage Grant will provide three emerging artists with not only financial backing but also the instruments they need to take their craft further.

The program offers a rare opportunity for unsigned and independent musicians to secure genuine industry support at a time when many face financial and creative barriers. Applications are open now across three categories, bands, singer-songwriters, and music producers. One winner from each category will walk away with $5,000 in cash and $5,000 in Yamaha gear, offering a significant boost in both resources and recognition.

Submissions close Saturday 15 November at 10am AEDT, with the final selections to be made by a panel of music industry professionals. The three recipients will be announced in early December.

Mitch Kelly of Yamaha Music Australia says the grant has been created with grassroots musicians in mind. “Main Stage is about giving the next generation of Australian musicians the platform and support they deserve.

Whether you’re a band, a songwriter, or a producer, we want to help you take that next big step with real backing. We believe Australia makes the best music, and we want to continue to support you.”

The Main Stage Grant builds on Yamaha Music Australia’s ongoing commitment to local talent. Their Share Your Moment competition encouraged artists to tell their stories through performance, while the Great Start Grant helped schools build strong music programs to nurture the next wave of creatives.

With a 130-year history at the crossroads of music and technology, Yamaha has become synonymous with quality instruments and a dedication to artists at every stage of their career. From beginner musicians picking up their first instrument to established names on world stages, the company’s mission to “Make Waves” underpins its latest initiative.

Aspiring applicants can find full details and apply directly via Yamaha Music Australia’s official website.

