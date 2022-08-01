Years & Years Add Brisbane and Adelaide Shows - Noise11.com

Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) will play his own shows in Brisbane and Adelaide as well as the headline shows for the Summer Camp festival in Sydney and Melbourne.

Alexander played Ritchie in the series ‘It’s A Sin’.

As Years & Years he has released three albums, most recently ‘Night Call’ in January 2022.

Olly performed ‘The Edge of Glory’ for Lady Gaga’s Born This way reimagined 10th anniversary album.

He performed ‘It’s a Sin’ with Sir Elton John at the BRIT Awards.

He also recorded the duet with Kylie Minogue ‘A Second To Midnight’.

YEARS & YEARS THE NIGHT CALL TOUR

Wednesday 9 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday 11 November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Summer Camp Sydney is on 5 November and Melbourne 12 November.

Summer Camp also features The Veronicas, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ladyhawke.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

