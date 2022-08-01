 Years & Years Add Brisbane and Adelaide Shows - Noise11.com
Years & Years Add Brisbane and Adelaide Shows

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2022

in News

Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) will play his own shows in Brisbane and Adelaide as well as the headline shows for the Summer Camp festival in Sydney and Melbourne.

Alexander played Ritchie in the series ‘It’s A Sin’.

As Years & Years he has released three albums, most recently ‘Night Call’ in January 2022.

Olly performed ‘The Edge of Glory’ for Lady Gaga’s Born This way reimagined 10th anniversary album.

He performed ‘It’s a Sin’ with Sir Elton John at the BRIT Awards.

He also recorded the duet with Kylie Minogue ‘A Second To Midnight’.

YEARS & YEARS THE NIGHT CALL TOUR
Wednesday 9 November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Friday 11 November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Summer Camp Sydney is on 5 November and Melbourne 12 November.

Summer Camp also features The Veronicas, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Ladyhawke.

