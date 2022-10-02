 Yungblud Performs At London NFL Match - Noise11.com
Yungblud Performs At London NFL Match

by Music-News.com on October 3, 2022

in News

Yungblud headlined the National Football League (NFL) Halftime Show in London on Sunday afternoon.

Yungblud performed his hits The Funeral, Tissues, and The Emperor for the 60,000-strong crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at halftime, with fans applauding the energetic gig.

In the latest American football match to take place in the U.K., the Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25 during a thrilling game.

Prior to the sporting event, Yungblud took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding a football.

“NFL. HALFTIME SHOW. SUNDAY. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM. ITS GUNNA BE MAD (sic). TELL YER MATES,” he wrote.

Yungblud dropped his self-titled third studio album last month.

In an interview with NME, the English star claimed the record was about “reclaiming my name and humanising the caricature”.

