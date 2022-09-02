YUNGBLUD To Play Three LA Shows In One Day - Noise11.com

YUNGBLUD is set to play three concerts in one night as part of ‘YUNGBLUD: Occupy The Strip’.

YUNGBLUD will take to the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles on September 8 at 7pm PT for the live-streamed event for Amazon Music.

He’ll grace the stage of the legendary music venues The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room – all of which are steeped in rock ‘n’ roll history.

YUNGBLUD – whose real name is Dom Harrison said: “Some of the most iconic artists have played shows at these venues on the strip. I played some of my first shows here, the first show back after COVID. It seemed the perfect way to celebrate my new album to cause some carnage and play three shows back-to-back with as many of my fans as possible. It’s going to be insane, and I can share it with my family all over the world via the livestream. Get all your mates together and celebrate the new record with me! It’s gonna be mad.”

Michael Pukownik, Head of Genre Marketing for Amazon Music, commented: “YUNGBLUD taking over the Sunset Strip is one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments that cannot be missed.

“Amazon Music is proud to livestream this event to YUNGBLUD’s fans around the globe. It’s going to be wild.”

The first-of-its-kind event will take place days after the release of the 25-year-old star’s self-titled studio album on September 2.

Entry is on a first come first serve basis, with fans able to RSVP via www.yungbludblvd.com.

The concert will be live-streamed on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

