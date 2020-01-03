10-Year Old Guitarist Taj Farrant Is The First Universal Signing for 2020

Taj Farrant, the 10-year old central coast guitarist who recently joined Rob Thomas in concert, is the first signing to Universal for 2020.

In 2019 Taj signed a worldwide management deal with Scott Dorsey’s Dorsey Productions. In November Rob Thomas invited Taj to join him for the encore in Sydney. Taj was upsized to Santana mode and performed ‘Smooth’ with Rob Thomas.

“You guys are about to meet a fucking alien”, Rob Thomas told the audience before Taj assumed mini-Carlos mode.

“We are so excited to sign with Universal records – we have a huge project planned which will see this 10-year-old genius collaborating with some outright legends along with some really cool modern day hit makers” said Scott Dorsey CEO of Dorsey Productions.

In 2019 Taj showcased on Australia’s Got Talent.

At age 9 Taj appeared on the Ellen show in the USA. “You are about to get your minds blow. We meet a lot of talented kids. The next guest is truly special. He is an incredible guitar prodigy who can do Prince, Black Sabbath, Guns N Roses like no-one I have heard,” Ellen said.

Taj also performed for the Today Show in Australia in 2019.

