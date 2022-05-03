 2022 APRA Music Awards, the Complete Winners List - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

2022 APRA Music Awards, the Complete Winners List

by Paul Cashmere on May 3, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

The APRA Music Awards were held in Melbourne Tuesday night (3 May 2022) honoring Australian songwriters across 15 categories.

Winners included Genesis Owusu, Vance Joy, AC/DC, Amy Shark, Budjerah and Tones and I.

Performers included Chris Cheney on AC/DC’s Back In Black, Kylie Auldist, Didirri, Jungaji Brady, Dean Brady and Tasman Keith performing Midnight Oil’s ‘First Nation’ and a special tribute to The Saints’ Chris bailey by Tim Rogers of You Am I.

APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston said, “It was an absolute joy to celebrate the success and artistry of the Australian songwriters who have persevered and kept us entertained and connected over the last couple of challenging years. Congratulations to the winners, nominees and performers, who helped to create such a memorable night in honouring 40 years of the APRA Music Awards.”

The 40th Annual APRA Music Awards winners are:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: STAY
Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman / Blake Slatkin*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell
Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Native Tongue Music Publishing#

Songwriter of the Year

The Kid LAROI
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Writer: Genesis Owusu
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

The Wiggles

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: Head & Heart
Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* / Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# / Lewis Thompson+
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Missing Piece
Artist: Vance Joy
Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title:Letting Go
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Love Songs Ain’t For Us
Artist: Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban
Writers: Amy Shark / Ed Sheeran*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: Head & Heart
Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* / Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# / Lewis Thompson+
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt
Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title: Without You
Artist: The Kid LAROI
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Blake Slatkin* / Billy Walsh*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*

Title: Fly Away
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: Higher
Artist: Budjerah
Writers: Matt Corby / Budjerah*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Shot in the Dark
Artist: AC/DC
Writers: Angus Young / Malcolm Young
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing obo Australian Music Corporation

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Dance Monkey
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publisheds: Kobalt Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music

Most Performed International Work

Title: Lasting Lover
Artist: Sigala & James Arthur
Writers: James Arthur^ / Bruce Fielder* / Lewis Capaldi+ / Luke Fitton^ / Benjamin
Goldwasser* / Jarl Hasselquist / Corey Sanders# / Andrew Vanwyngarden*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^ / BMG+ / Kobalt Music
Publishing#

Licensee of the Year
TAFE Queensland
Great Big Events

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Vance Joy Photos By Ian Laidlaw Vance Joy Photos By Ian Laidlaw Vance Joy Photos By Ian LaidlawVance Joy-4 ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Grammy Awards Postponed for 2022

The 64th Grammy Awards show has been once again postponed. The event will no longer go ahead with the Recording Academy and CBS citing health and safety reasons because of Omicron.

January 6, 2022
AC/DC For Those About To Rock
AC/DC For Those About To Rock We Salute You Turns 40

AC/DC’s second Brian Johnson album ‘For Those About To Rock We Salute You’ turned 40 this week.

November 25, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australians Nominated For Grammy Award 2022

Hiatus Kaiyote, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Rufus Du Sol, AC/DC and The Kid Laroi are the Australian’s nominated for Grammy Awards for 2022.

November 24, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Pay Respects To Bon and Malcolm In ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Video

AC/DC have created a new music video with ‘Through The Mists of Time’ to pay homage to their fallen member Bon Scott and Malcolm Young.

October 4, 2021
Tom Morello photo by Ros OGorman
Tom Morello Covers AC/DC Highway To Hell With Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder

How’s this for a line-up. Tom Morello, Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder covering the AC/DC classic ‘Highway To Hell’.

August 5, 2021
Bon Scott photo from Bon Scott estate
Bon Scott Would Now Be 75

AC/DC’s iconic singer Bon Scott would have turned 75 today.

July 9, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Regroup Digitally For ‘Witch’s Spell’ Video

With AC/DC members living all over the world and unable to gather in the same room during the pandemic, technology has once again brought them together in the ‘Witch’s Spell’ video.

June 10, 2021