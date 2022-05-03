2022 APRA Music Awards, the Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The APRA Music Awards were held in Melbourne Tuesday night (3 May 2022) honoring Australian songwriters across 15 categories.
Winners included Genesis Owusu, Vance Joy, AC/DC, Amy Shark, Budjerah and Tones and I.
Performers included Chris Cheney on AC/DC’s Back In Black, Kylie Auldist, Didirri, Jungaji Brady, Dean Brady and Tasman Keith performing Midnight Oil’s ‘First Nation’ and a special tribute to The Saints’ Chris bailey by Tim Rogers of You Am I.
APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston said, “It was an absolute joy to celebrate the success and artistry of the Australian songwriters who have persevered and kept us entertained and connected over the last couple of challenging years. Congratulations to the winners, nominees and performers, who helped to create such a memorable night in honouring 40 years of the APRA Music Awards.”
The 40th Annual APRA Music Awards winners are:
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: STAY
Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman / Blake Slatkin*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell
Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Native Tongue Music Publishing#
Songwriter of the Year
The Kid LAROI
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year
Writer: Genesis Owusu
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs
Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music
The Wiggles
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: Head & Heart
Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* / Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# / Lewis Thompson+
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Missing Piece
Artist: Vance Joy
Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*
Publishers: Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title:Letting Go
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Love Songs Ain’t For Us
Artist: Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban
Writers: Amy Shark / Ed Sheeran*
Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: Head & Heart
Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* / Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# / Lewis Thompson+
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt
Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: Without You
Artist: The Kid LAROI
Writers: The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Blake Slatkin* / Billy Walsh*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*
Title: Fly Away
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Higher
Artist: Budjerah
Writers: Matt Corby / Budjerah*
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Shot in the Dark
Artist: AC/DC
Writers: Angus Young / Malcolm Young
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing obo Australian Music Corporation
Most Performed Australian Work Overseas
Title: Dance Monkey
Artist: Tones And I
Writer: Toni Watson
Publisheds: Kobalt Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music
Most Performed International Work
Title: Lasting Lover
Artist: Sigala & James Arthur
Writers: James Arthur^ / Bruce Fielder* / Lewis Capaldi+ / Luke Fitton^ / Benjamin
Goldwasser* / Jarl Hasselquist / Corey Sanders# / Andrew Vanwyngarden*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^ / BMG+ / Kobalt Music
Publishing#
Licensee of the Year
TAFE Queensland
Great Big Events
