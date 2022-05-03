2022 APRA Music Awards, the Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The APRA Music Awards were held in Melbourne Tuesday night (3 May 2022) honoring Australian songwriters across 15 categories.

Winners included Genesis Owusu, Vance Joy, AC/DC, Amy Shark, Budjerah and Tones and I.

Performers included Chris Cheney on AC/DC’s Back In Black, Kylie Auldist, Didirri, Jungaji Brady, Dean Brady and Tasman Keith performing Midnight Oil’s ‘First Nation’ and a special tribute to The Saints’ Chris bailey by Tim Rogers of You Am I.

APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston said, “It was an absolute joy to celebrate the success and artistry of the Australian songwriters who have persevered and kept us entertained and connected over the last couple of challenging years. Congratulations to the winners, nominees and performers, who helped to create such a memorable night in honouring 40 years of the APRA Music Awards.”

The 40th Annual APRA Music Awards winners are:

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: STAY

Artist: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Justin Bieber* / Isaac De Boni# / Omer Fedi* / Magnus Hoiberg^ / Michael Mule# / Charlie Puth+ / Subhaan Rahman / Blake Slatkin*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell

Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Native Tongue Music Publishing#

Songwriter of the Year

The Kid LAROI

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Writer: Genesis Owusu

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs

Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music

The Wiggles

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* / Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# / Lewis Thompson+

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Missing Piece

Artist: Vance Joy

Writers: Vance Joy / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo WAU Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title:Letting Go

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed Country Work

Title: Love Songs Ain’t For Us

Artist: Amy Shark feat. Keith Urban

Writers: Amy Shark / Ed Sheeran*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Writers: Jonathan Courtidis# / Joel Corry / Uzoechi Emenike* / Neve Applebaum# / Daniel Dare# / Robert Harvey^ / Kashif Siddiqui# / Lewis Thompson+

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music^ / Kobalt

Music Publishing+ / Sony Music Publishing#

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title: Without You

Artist: The Kid LAROI

Writers: The Kid LAROI / Omer Fedi* / Blake Slatkin* / Billy Walsh*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*

Title: Fly Away

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: Higher

Artist: Budjerah

Writers: Matt Corby / Budjerah*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music*

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Shot in the Dark

Artist: AC/DC

Writers: Angus Young / Malcolm Young

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing obo Australian Music Corporation

Most Performed Australian Work Overseas

Title: Dance Monkey

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publisheds: Kobalt Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music

Most Performed International Work

Title: Lasting Lover

Artist: Sigala & James Arthur

Writers: James Arthur^ / Bruce Fielder* / Lewis Capaldi+ / Luke Fitton^ / Benjamin

Goldwasser* / Jarl Hasselquist / Corey Sanders# / Andrew Vanwyngarden*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^ / BMG+ / Kobalt Music

Publishing#

Licensee of the Year

TAFE Queensland

Great Big Events

