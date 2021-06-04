AC/DC To Release Limited Edition Record Store Day ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Single - Noise11.com

AC/DC have a special limited edition 12” vinyl single release of ‘Through The Mists of Time’ on the way for Record Store Day on June 12.

‘Through The Mist of Time’ was track four on AC/DC’s recent ‘PWR/UP’ album. Its backed with ‘Witch’s Spell’, track six off the record.

https://www.recordstoreday.com.au/ac-dc-through-the-mists-of-time-witches-spell-12-single/

‘PWR/UP’, released on 20 November 2020, became the fourth biggest selling album of 2020 in Australia after just four weeks on sale.

Record Store Day’s RSD Drops will take place 12 June and 17 July this year in Australia.

