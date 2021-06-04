 AC/DC To Release Limited Edition Record Store Day ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Single - Noise11.com
AC/DC Record Store Day 2021 release

AC/DC To Release Limited Edition Record Store Day ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Single

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

AC/DC have a special limited edition 12” vinyl single release of ‘Through The Mists of Time’ on the way for Record Store Day on June 12.

‘Through The Mist of Time’ was track four on AC/DC’s recent ‘PWR/UP’ album. Its backed with ‘Witch’s Spell’, track six off the record.

https://www.recordstoreday.com.au/ac-dc-through-the-mists-of-time-witches-spell-12-single/

‘PWR/UP’, released on 20 November 2020, became the fourth biggest selling album of 2020 in Australia after just four weeks on sale.

Record Store Day’s RSD Drops will take place 12 June and 17 July this year in Australia.

Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nick Mason Takes Brian Johnson For A Ride In His £40m Ferrari

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd owns a £40m Ferrari and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson got a ride in it.

May 10, 2021
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnston Joins Foo Fighters for Back In Black

AC/DC’s Brian Johnston turned up with Foo Fighters at the Vax Live 2021 event in Los Angeles on Sunday and belted out his AC/DC classic ‘Back In Black’.

May 5, 2021
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson’s Memoir Is Coming

Brian Johnson is set to release the memoir, 'The Lives of Brian'.

April 14, 2021
Cheap Trick and ACDC in Germany
Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick About The Day AC/DC Dropped By His House

Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen says Angus and Malcolm Young, Bon Scott and Cliff Williams of AC/DC dropped by his house in 1979 and some interesting collaborations that were never officially released happened.

March 16, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
How AC/DC Made The Realize Video From All Over The World

When you watch the AC/DC ‘Realize’ video it looks like the band is all in the same room. They are not. They are all over the planet.

February 2, 2021
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Debut Sydney Built ‘Realize’ Video

AC/DC are set to unveil their next video for the ‘PWR/UP’ song ‘Realize’ and its Australian made.

January 13, 2021
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Generate One Million Plus Views For Demon Fire Video

AC/DC have clocked up a further million YouTube views with the video for ‘Demon Fire’ this week.

December 13, 2020