AC/DC's Brian Johnson's Memoir Is Coming - Noise11.com

Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson’s Memoir Is Coming

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 14, 2021

in News

Brian Johnson is set to release the memoir, ‘The Lives of Brian’.

The AC/DC legend’s tell-all tome, which will follow his upbringing and storied life on the road in one the most iconic rock bands of all time, will be published on October 26 by Penguin Books.

He said in a statement: “I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones.

“I’ve gone from choirboy to rock’n’roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it.”

The book will also touch on the 73-year-old frontman’s battle with his hearing, which saw him ordered to stop performing live five years ago or end up going completely deaf.

The blurb reads: “For over a decade [Johnson] tried to make his mark with a succession of bands. He appeared on ‘Top of the Pops’, toured Australia and yet the big time looked out of reach.

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Related Posts

Cheap Trick and ACDC in Germany
Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick About The Day AC/DC Dropped By His House

Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen says Angus and Malcolm Young, Bon Scott and Cliff Williams of AC/DC dropped by his house in 1979 and some interesting collaborations that were never officially released happened.

March 16, 2021
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
How AC/DC Made The Realize Video From All Over The World

When you watch the AC/DC ‘Realize’ video it looks like the band is all in the same room. They are not. They are all over the planet.

February 2, 2021
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Debut Sydney Built ‘Realize’ Video

AC/DC are set to unveil their next video for the ‘PWR/UP’ song ‘Realize’ and its Australian made.

January 13, 2021
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Generate One Million Plus Views For Demon Fire Video

AC/DC have clocked up a further million YouTube views with the video for ‘Demon Fire’ this week.

December 13, 2020
Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: AC/DC ‘PWR/UP’ Spends 3rd Week at No 1

AC/DC's "Power Up" becomes the bands longest running No.1 Album locally, as it scores a third straight week at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart. 

December 6, 2020
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate ‘The Modern Medieval’ Is Australia’s No 1 Vinyl

Something for Kate’s first album in eight years ‘The Modern Medieval’ is number one on Australia’s vinyl chart this week.

December 3, 2020
Angus Young of AC/DC. photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Australian Charts: AC/DC ‘PWR/UP’ Stays At No 1

For the first time since August a No.1 Album holds the top spot for a second week, as AC/DC's "Power Up" logs another week at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart. 

November 30, 2020