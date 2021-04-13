AC/DC's Brian Johnson's Memoir Is Coming - Noise11.com

Brian Johnson is set to release the memoir, ‘The Lives of Brian’.

The AC/DC legend’s tell-all tome, which will follow his upbringing and storied life on the road in one the most iconic rock bands of all time, will be published on October 26 by Penguin Books.

He said in a statement: “I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones.

“I’ve gone from choirboy to rock’n’roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it.”

The book will also touch on the 73-year-old frontman’s battle with his hearing, which saw him ordered to stop performing live five years ago or end up going completely deaf.

The blurb reads: “For over a decade [Johnson] tried to make his mark with a succession of bands. He appeared on ‘Top of the Pops’, toured Australia and yet the big time looked out of reach.

