African Jazz Great Manu Dibango Dies From Covid-19

Cameroon musician Manu Dibango has passed away at age 86 from Covid-19.

Manu rose to fame worldwide with ‘Soul Makossa’ in 1972. Michael Jackson used the song’s hook “Mama-say, mama-sa, ma-ma-ko-ssa” without permission in his hit ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Something’.

Dibango sued both Jackson and Rihanna who also lifted the hook for ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ and was unsuccessful in his claim even through they both absolutely stole it from it.

Manu Dibango recorded dozens of albums. His most recent album was ‘Balade En Saxo’ in 2013.

