Alison Hawkins Makes First Public Statement Since Death of Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com

Alison Hawkins, the wife of the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, has issued a statement for the first time since the death of her husband on 25 March 2022.

Alison posted:

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief. “As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance. Taylor was honoured to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We considered every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music” will live on forever – “through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalogue of songs he contributed to and created. “In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us. Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you and we love you too.”

Taylor Hawkins died in Colombia while on tour with Foo Fighters. The cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed.

Foo Fighters will officially get back together the honour Hawkins at two shows in London and Los Angeles in September.

“For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts”.

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. https://t.co/8gNTw2uxWl pic.twitter.com/N8mDZgJ2kk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2022

Info at Foo Fighters website says:

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music, and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends, and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family, and of course his

Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life. The all-star rock and roll shows will take place September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The lineups for each show will be announced shortly.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

