Alison Krauss Has Recorded Some Songs With Def Leppard - Noise11.com

Def Leppard’s next album ‘Diamond Star Halos’ has an interesting guest, Bluegrass-Country singer Alison Krauss in on two tracks on the Def Leppard album.

Krauss is a 27 times Grammy Award winning, five of which were earned for her first collaboration with Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and their ‘Raising Sand’ album on 2009. Plant and Krauss released a second album ‘Raise The Roof’ in 2021.

The first taste of ‘Diamond Star Halos’ is the very Leppard sounding ‘Kick’.

‘Diamond Star Halos’ is the first Def Leppard album since ‘Def Leppard’ in 2015. The band is still Joe Elliott[vocals], Rick Savage [bass], Rick Allen [drums], Phil Collen [guitar], and Vivian Campbell [guitar]. Joe, Rick and Rick are original members, Phil Collen joined in 1982 and Vivian Campbell came along in 1992.

Def Leppard recorded Diamond Star Halos simultaneously in three different countries with Joe in Ireland, Sav in England, and Phil, Vivian, and Rick in the United States.

David Bowie pianist Mike Garson also performs on “Goodbye For Good This Time” and “Angels (Can’t Help You Now).”

‘Diamond Star Halos’ will be released on 27 May 2022.

TRACKLISTING

1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity

TOUR DATES:

6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium

6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park

6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field

6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park

7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field

7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium

7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field

8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/8 Toronto, ON Roger’s Centre

8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium

8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field

8/25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park

8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place

9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium

9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

