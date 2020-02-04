 Andrew Brough Of Straightjacket Fits Has Died - Noise11.com
Andrew Brough Of Straightjacket Fits Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2020

in News

Straightjacket Fits singer, songwriter and guitarist Andrew Brough has passed away in New Zealand.

Brough’s death was announced by the band on social media:

“So saddened to report that our band mate Andrew Brough has passed away in Dunedin. Not much to say right now, but sending aroha to Andrew’s whanau and loved ones,” the band posted to Facebook.

Andrew Brough joined Straightjacket Fits in 1987 about a year after Shayne Carter formed the band. Andrew left after the release of the second album ‘Hail’ and a US tour. In the 90s he formed his own band Bike.

Straighjacket Fits reformed in 2005. Brough did not take part in the reunion. Straightjacket Fits were inducted into the New Zealand Hall of Fame in 2008.

