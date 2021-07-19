ANNOUNCEMENT: Art Music Awards Finalists Announced - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre are excited to announce the finalists for the 2021 Art Music Awards, to be held on Tuesday 17 August in Melbourne. Finalists include Holly Harrison, Yitzhak Yedid, Cathy Milliken, Ed Kuepper and many more.

The Awards celebrate a diverse range of individuals, organisations and some of Australia’s finest composers and performers in contemporary classical, jazz and experimental music and sound art, recognised for excellence in their field.

The quantity, quality and variety of projects and works included makes a powerful statement about the talent, creative drive and resilience demonstrated by art music practitioners everywhere during a year of cancellations and hardships.

The finalists for the Work of the Year – Large Ensemble are a case in point. Holly Harrison’s work Splinter for wind band was premiered by the San Jose State University via a recording after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of physical performances. Yitzhak Yedid’s Kadosh Kadosh and Cursed was part of a live-streamed presentation of the Azrieli Music Prize Gala Concert by the world-famous Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne (NEM) from Canada. Cyrus Meurant’s When I stand before thee at the day’s end premiered as part of Canberra Symphony’s Australian Series a day before Australia went into lockdown for the first time, and Piece 43 For Now by Cathy Milliken was composed during the lockdown period, inspired by the turmoil of the year’s events, and premiered in a recorded format by Germany’s SWR Symphony Orchestra.

Female composers dominate the Work of the Year – Choral category. Beannaicht An Long (Blest be the Boat) by Clare Maclean incorporates the medieval hymn Ave Maris Stella and two Gaelic prayers for safety at sea; while Lisa Young’s Sacred Stepping Stones was composed for 320 singers at the Festival of Summer Voices, Gondwana National Choral School. Alice Chance and Amanda Cole are nominated for works recorded remotely during the 2020 lockdown; Until We Gather Again and Singing in Tune with Nature.

The Work of the Year – Jazz shortlist features Asteroid Ekosystem composed by the Alister Spence Trio with Ed Kuepper. The rest of the list is comprised of Loretta Palmeiro & Mark Isaacs’ collaboration All Who Travel With Us; Living, composed by Paul Cutlan and included on the album by Paul Cutlan’s String Project; and Vanessa Perica’s Spaccanapoli, a homage to the historic street in Naples.

The Work of the Year – Dramatic category features three works from the Sydney Chamber Opera’s Breaking Glass quadruple bill, premiered via streaming in April 2020: Peggy Polias’s Commute; Georgia Scott’s Her Dark Marauder and Josephine Macken’s The Tent. Rounding out the category is the Chamber Made & CultureLink Singapore co-production Dragon Ladies Don’t Weep, composed by Erik Griswold.

Finalists for Work of the Year – Chamber Music are Anne Cawrse’s A Room of Her Own for string quartet; Kate Neal and Grischa Lichtenberger’s evocative Canyon 1205, originally written as part of a stage show, and rewritten for solo cellist Blair Harris; Gordon Kerry’s Clarinet Quintet, performed by Omega Ensemble; and Hidden Thoughts II: Return to Sender by Katy Abbott, based on letters sent by Australians to asylum seekers in detention.

The Work of the Year – Electroacoustic / Sound Art finalists competed against a large number of outstanding entries, again demonstrating the need for this recently added category. Shortlisted in 2021 are Mindy Meng Wang’s An Improvisation Through Time and Space 穿越时光的即兴; Tariro Mavondo, Reuben Lewis and Peter Knight’s Closed Beginnings; Jane Sheldon’s Fugue and Amanda Cole’s Oracle Chamber.

The finalists for Performance of the Year Jazz – Improvised Music include dual nominees Loretta Palmeiro & Mark Isaacs for All Who Travel With Us; the Phil Slater Quintet’s performance of The Golden Seam; Phonetic Orchestra’s work Silent Towns; and Vazesh’s Sacred Key featuring Jeremy Rose, Hamed Sadeghi and Lloyd Swanton.

The Performance of the Year – Notated Composition shortlist consists of Emily Granger’s performance of Ross Edwards’ The Harp and the Moon; Sydney Chamber Opera’s production of Peggy Polias’ one-act opera Commute; clarinettist Carl Rosman’s performance of Subdue by Jakob Bragg, and Ensemble Offspring’s collaboration with composer Alex Pozniak, En Masse – the first-ever live performance at the new Sydney arts venue Phoenix Central Park.

Finalists for the Award for Excellence in Music Education highlight the new ways of teaching and connecting with the next generation of music creators in times of change. The shortlist consists of Australian Art Orchestra for Creative Music Intensive 2020; Moorambilla Voices for Moorambilla Magic Modules; Musica Viva for Musica Viva in Schools Online, and Speak Percussion for Sounds Unheard Education Program.

Rounding out the finalists for 2021 are those shortlisted for the Award for Excellence in Experimental Music. Decibel New Music Ensemble commissioned 21 two-minute works for their 2 Minutes from Home project, performed by the ensemble playing their parts in their respective homes. Also on the list is HiberNATION an online, live-streaming festival of experimental projects by artists at home or in unusual performance spaces. Keyna Wilkins is recognised for her activities in 2020 including recording three albums, developing performance projects and composing didjeridu concerto Celestial Emu. Listening in the Wild is a sound art project by Leah Barclay, Lyndon Davis and Tricia King that blends artist voices, science and technology.

Despite the challenges affecting the music industry everywhere in 2021, only one Art Music Award category has been deferred due to not attracting enough entries. We’re looking forward to celebrating the Art Music Award for Excellence in a Regional Area again in 2022.

The 2021 Art Music Awards ceremony on Tuesday 17 August will also include Luminary Awards, recognising sustained contributions by individuals and organisations. There are no finalists in these categories. The Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music, as determined by the APRA Board of Directors, will also be announced.

Finalists

2021 Art Music Awards presented by

APRA AMCOS and Australian Music Centre

Work of the Year – Choral

Title: Beannaicht An Long (Blest be the Boat)

Composer: Clare Maclean

Text: Traditional

Performer: VOYCES

Title: Sacred Stepping Stones

Composer: Lisa Young

Text: Lisa Young

Performers: Massed choir, Gondwana National Choral School 2020 and Lisa Young, conductor

Title: Singing in Tune with Nature

Composer: Amanda Cole

Performers: N.E.O. Voice Festival artists

Title: Until We Gather Again

Composer: Alice Chance

Text: Alice Chance

Performers: Leichhardt Espresso Chorus and Michelle Leonard OAM, artistic director

Work of the Year- Dramatic

Title: Commute

Composer: Peggy Polias

Text: Pierce Wilcox

Performers: Sydney Chamber Opera, Jessica O’Donoghue, Jack Symonds, conductor, and Clemence Williams, director

Title: Dragon Ladies Don’t Weep; a Chamber Made & CultureLink Singapore co production

Composer: Erik Griswold

Performers: Margaret Leng Tan, performer, Tamara Saulwick, director, Nick Roux, video artist and Kok Heng Leun, dramaturg.

Title: Her Dark Marauder

Composer: Georgia Scott

Text: Pierce Wilcox

Performers: Sydney Chamber Opera, Jane Sheldon, Jessica O’Donoghue, Simon Lobelson, Jack Symonds, conductor, and Danielle Maas, director.

Title: The Tent

Composer: Josephine Macken

Text: Josephine Macken

Performers: Sydney Chamber Opera, Simon Lobelson, Mitchell Riley, Jane Sheldon, Jack Symonds, conductor and Danielle Maas, director.

Work of the Year – Jazz

Title: All Who Travel With Us

Composer: Loretta Palmeiro and Mark Isaacs

Performers: Loretta Palmeiro and Mark Isaacs

Title: Asteroid Ekosystem

Composers: Alister Spence, Lloyd Swanton, Toby Hall and Ed Kuepper*

Performers: Alister Spence Trio with Ed Kuepper

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*

Title: Living

Composer: Paul Cutlan

Performers: Paul Cutlan String Project (Paul Cutlan, Liisa Pallandi, Caroline Hopson, James Eccles, Oliver Miller, Brett Hirst and Tunji Beier)

Title: Spaccanapoli

Composer: Vanessa Perica

Performer: Vanessa Perica Orchestra

Work of the Year – Large Ensemble

Title: Kadosh Kadosh and Cursed

Composer: Yitzhak Yedid

Performers: Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne (NEM) and Lorraine Vaillancourt, conductor

Title: Piece 43 For Now

Composer: Cathy Milliken

Performers: SWR Symphonieorchester and Titus Engel, conductor

Title: Splinter

Composer: Holly Harrison

Performers: San Jose State University Wind Ensemble and David Vickerman, conductor

Title: When I stand before thee at the day’s end

Composer: Cyrus Meurant

Performers: Kirsten Williams and Canberra Symphony Orchestra

Work of the Year- Chamber Music

Title: A Room of Her Own

Composer: Anne Cawrse

Performer: Australian String Quartet

Title: Canyon 1205

Composer: Kate Neal and Grischa Lichtenberger

Performer: Blair Harris, cello

Title: Clarinet Quintet

Composer: Gordon Kerry

Performer: Omega Ensemble

Title: Hidden Thoughts II: Return to Sender

Composer: Katy Abbott

Text: Compiled by Katy Abbott and Maureen Johnson, based on letters sent by Australians to asylum seekers in detention

Performers: Flinders Quartet with Dimity Shepherd, mezzo-soprano, and Richard Piper, narrator

Work of the Year- Electroacoustic/Sound Art

Title: An Improvisation Through Time and Space 穿越时光的即兴

Composer: Mindy Meng Wang

Performer: Mindy Meng Wang, guzheng

Title: Closed Beginnings

Composers: Tariro Mavondo, Reuben Lewis and Peter Knight

Performers: Tariro Mavondo, poetry, Reuben Lewis and Peter Knight, music, Jem Savage, sound production and Leo Dale, video production

Title: Fugue

Composer: Jane Sheldon

Text: David Rattray

Performers: Jane Sheldon, soprano, Kirsty McCahon, double bass, and Sydney Dance Company’s Pre-Professional Year 2020 cohort; Omer Backley-Astrachan, choreography.

Title: Oracle Chamber

Composer: Amanda Cole

Performers: Lamorna Nightingale, bass flute and James Nightingale, saxophone

Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music

Performers: Loretta Palmeiro and Mark Isaacs

Title: All Who Travel With Us

Composers: Loretta Palmeiro and Mark Isaacs

Performers: Phil Slater Quintet (Phil Slater, Brett Hirst, Matthew Keegan, Matthew McMahon and Simon Barker)

Title: The Golden Seam

Composer: Phil Slater, Brett Hirst, Matthew Keegan, Matthew McMahon and Simon Barker

Performer: Phonetic Orchestra

Title: Silent Towns

Composer: Phonetic Orchestra

Performer: Vazesh (Jeremy Rose, Hamed Sadeghi and Lloyd Swanton)

Title: The Sacred Key

Composer: Jeremy Rose*, Hamed Sadeghi and Lloyd Swanton

Publisher: Origin Music Publishing*

Performance of the Year – Notated Composition

Performer: Carl Rosman

Title: Subdue

Composer: Jakob Bragg

Performer: Emily Granger

Title: The Harp and the Moon

Composer: Ross Edwards

Publisher: BMG AM

Performer: Ensemble Offspring

Title: En Masse

Composer: Alex Pozniak

Performer: Sydney Chamber Opera, Jessica O’Donoghue, Jack Symonds, conductor, and Clemence Williams, director

Title: Commute

Composer: Peggy Polias,

Text: Pierce Wilcox

Award for Excellence in Music Education

Australian Art Orchestra for Creative Music Intensive 2020

Moorambilla Voices for Moorambilla Magic Modules

Musica Viva for Musica Viva in Schools Online

Speak Percussion for Sounds Unheard Education Program

Award for Excellence in Experimental Music

Decibel New Music Ensemble for 2 Minutes from Home

HiberNATION for Festival of the Lo-fi

Keyna Wilkins for recording and developing new projects in 2020

Leah Barclay, Lyndon Davis & Tricia King for Listening in the Wild

2021 ART MUSIC AWARDS

Tuesday 17 August @ 5.45pm

Meat Market, North Melbourne

With hosts Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, Emma Donovan and Aaron Wyatt, with live music curation by Barney McAll.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments