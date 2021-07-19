ANNOUNCEMENT: Art Music Awards Finalists Announced - Noise11.com

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre are excited to announce the finalists for the 2021 Art Music Awards, to be held on Tuesday 17 August in Melbourne. Finalists include Holly Harrison, Yitzhak Yedid, Cathy Milliken, Ed Kuepper and many more.
The Awards celebrate a diverse range of individuals, organisations and some of Australia’s finest composers and performers in contemporary classical, jazz and experimental music and sound art, recognised for excellence in their field.
The quantity, quality and variety of projects and works included makes a powerful statement about the talent, creative drive and resilience demonstrated by art music practitioners everywhere during a year of cancellations and hardships.
The finalists for the Work of the Year – Large Ensemble are a case in point. Holly Harrison’s work Splinter for wind band was premiered by the San Jose State University via a recording after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of physical performances. Yitzhak Yedid’s Kadosh Kadosh and Cursed was part of a live-streamed presentation of the Azrieli Music Prize Gala Concert by the world-famous Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne (NEM) from Canada. Cyrus Meurant’s When I stand before thee at the day’s end premiered as part of Canberra Symphony’s Australian Series a day before Australia went into lockdown for the first time, and Piece 43 For Now by Cathy Milliken was composed during the lockdown period, inspired by the turmoil of the year’s events, and premiered in a recorded format by Germany’s SWR Symphony Orchestra.
Female composers dominate the Work of the Year – Choral category. Beannaicht An Long (Blest be the Boat) by Clare Maclean incorporates the medieval hymn Ave Maris Stella and two Gaelic prayers for safety at sea; while Lisa Young’s Sacred Stepping Stones was composed for 320 singers at the Festival of Summer Voices, Gondwana National Choral School. Alice Chance and Amanda Cole are nominated for works recorded remotely during the 2020 lockdown; Until We Gather Again and Singing in Tune with Nature.
The Work of the Year – Jazz shortlist features Asteroid Ekosystem composed by the Alister Spence Trio with Ed Kuepper. The rest of the list is comprised of Loretta Palmeiro & Mark Isaacs’ collaboration All Who Travel With Us; Living, composed by Paul Cutlan and included on the album by Paul Cutlan’s String Project; and Vanessa Perica’s Spaccanapoli, a homage to the historic street in Naples.
The Work of the Year – Dramatic category features three works from the Sydney Chamber Opera’s Breaking Glass quadruple bill, premiered via streaming in April 2020: Peggy Polias’s Commute; Georgia Scott’s Her Dark Marauder and Josephine Macken’s The Tent. Rounding out the category is the Chamber Made & CultureLink Singapore co-production Dragon Ladies Don’t Weep, composed by Erik Griswold.
Finalists for Work of the Year – Chamber Music are Anne Cawrse’s A Room of Her Own for string quartet; Kate Neal and Grischa Lichtenberger’s evocative Canyon 1205, originally written as part of a stage show, and rewritten for solo cellist Blair Harris; Gordon Kerry’s Clarinet Quintet, performed by Omega Ensemble; and Hidden Thoughts II: Return to Sender by Katy Abbott, based on letters sent by Australians to asylum seekers in detention.
The Work of the Year – Electroacoustic / Sound Art finalists competed against a large number of outstanding entries, again demonstrating the need for this recently added category. Shortlisted in 2021 are Mindy Meng Wang’s An Improvisation Through Time and Space 穿越时光的即兴; Tariro Mavondo, Reuben Lewis and Peter Knight’s Closed Beginnings; Jane Sheldon’s Fugue and Amanda Cole’s Oracle Chamber.
The finalists for Performance of the Year Jazz – Improvised Music include dual nominees Loretta Palmeiro & Mark Isaacs for All Who Travel With Us; the Phil Slater Quintet’s performance of The Golden Seam; Phonetic Orchestra’s work Silent Towns; and Vazesh’s Sacred Key featuring Jeremy Rose, Hamed Sadeghi and Lloyd Swanton.
The Performance of the Year – Notated Composition shortlist consists of Emily Granger’s performance of Ross Edwards’ The Harp and the Moon; Sydney Chamber Opera’s production of Peggy Polias’ one-act opera Commute; clarinettist Carl Rosman’s performance of Subdue by Jakob Bragg, and Ensemble Offspring’s collaboration with composer Alex Pozniak, En Masse – the first-ever live performance at the new Sydney arts venue Phoenix Central Park.
Finalists for the Award for Excellence in Music Education highlight the new ways of teaching and connecting with the next generation of music creators in times of change. The shortlist consists of Australian Art Orchestra for Creative Music Intensive 2020; Moorambilla Voices for Moorambilla Magic Modules; Musica Viva for Musica Viva in Schools Online, and Speak Percussion for Sounds Unheard Education Program.
Rounding out the finalists for 2021 are those shortlisted for the Award for Excellence in Experimental Music. Decibel New Music Ensemble commissioned 21 two-minute works for their 2 Minutes from Home project, performed by the ensemble playing their parts in their respective homes. Also on the list is HiberNATION an online, live-streaming festival of experimental projects by artists at home or in unusual performance spaces. Keyna Wilkins is recognised for her activities in 2020 including recording three albums, developing performance projects and composing didjeridu concerto Celestial Emu. Listening in the Wild is a sound art project by Leah Barclay, Lyndon Davis and Tricia King that blends artist voices, science and technology.
Despite the challenges affecting the music industry everywhere in 2021, only one Art Music Award category has been deferred due to not attracting enough entries. We’re looking forward to celebrating the Art Music Award for Excellence in a Regional Area again in 2022.
The 2021 Art Music Awards ceremony on Tuesday 17 August will also include Luminary Awards, recognising sustained contributions by individuals and organisations. There are no finalists in these categories. The Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music, as determined by the APRA Board of Directors, will also be announced.
Finalists
2021 Art Music Awards presented by
APRA AMCOS and Australian Music Centre
Work of the Year – Choral
Title: Beannaicht An Long (Blest be the Boat)
Composer: Clare Maclean
Text: Traditional
Performer: VOYCES
Title: Sacred Stepping Stones
Composer: Lisa Young
Text: Lisa Young
Performers: Massed choir, Gondwana National Choral School 2020 and Lisa Young, conductor
Title: Singing in Tune with Nature
Composer: Amanda Cole
Performers: N.E.O. Voice Festival artists
Title: Until We Gather Again
Composer: Alice Chance
Text: Alice Chance
Performers: Leichhardt Espresso Chorus and Michelle Leonard OAM, artistic director
Work of the Year- Dramatic
Title: Commute
Composer: Peggy Polias
Text: Pierce Wilcox
Performers: Sydney Chamber Opera, Jessica O’Donoghue, Jack Symonds, conductor, and Clemence Williams, director
Title: Dragon Ladies Don’t Weep; a Chamber Made & CultureLink Singapore co production
Composer: Erik Griswold
Performers: Margaret Leng Tan, performer, Tamara Saulwick, director, Nick Roux, video artist and Kok Heng Leun, dramaturg.
Title: Her Dark Marauder
Composer: Georgia Scott
Text: Pierce Wilcox
Performers: Sydney Chamber Opera, Jane Sheldon, Jessica O’Donoghue, Simon Lobelson, Jack Symonds, conductor, and Danielle Maas, director.
Title: The Tent
Composer: Josephine Macken
Text: Josephine Macken
Performers: Sydney Chamber Opera, Simon Lobelson, Mitchell Riley, Jane Sheldon, Jack Symonds, conductor and Danielle Maas, director.
Work of the Year – Jazz
Title: All Who Travel With Us
Composer: Loretta Palmeiro and Mark Isaacs
Performers: Loretta Palmeiro and Mark Isaacs
Title: Asteroid Ekosystem
Composers: Alister Spence, Lloyd Swanton, Toby Hall and Ed Kuepper*
Performers: Alister Spence Trio with Ed Kuepper
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*
Title: Living
Composer: Paul Cutlan
Performers: Paul Cutlan String Project (Paul Cutlan, Liisa Pallandi, Caroline Hopson, James Eccles, Oliver Miller, Brett Hirst and Tunji Beier)
Title: Spaccanapoli
Composer: Vanessa Perica
Performer: Vanessa Perica Orchestra
Work of the Year – Large Ensemble
Title: Kadosh Kadosh and Cursed
Composer: Yitzhak Yedid
Performers: Le Nouvel Ensemble Moderne (NEM) and Lorraine Vaillancourt, conductor
Title: Piece 43 For Now
Composer: Cathy Milliken
Performers: SWR Symphonieorchester and Titus Engel, conductor
Title: Splinter
Composer: Holly Harrison
Performers: San Jose State University Wind Ensemble and David Vickerman, conductor
Title: When I stand before thee at the day’s end
Composer: Cyrus Meurant
Performers: Kirsten Williams and Canberra Symphony Orchestra
Work of the Year- Chamber Music
Title: A Room of Her Own
Composer: Anne Cawrse
Performer: Australian String Quartet
Title: Canyon 1205
Composer: Kate Neal and Grischa Lichtenberger
Performer: Blair Harris, cello
Title: Clarinet Quintet
Composer: Gordon Kerry
Performer: Omega Ensemble
Title: Hidden Thoughts II: Return to Sender
Composer: Katy Abbott
Text: Compiled by Katy Abbott and Maureen Johnson, based on letters sent by Australians to asylum seekers in detention
Performers: Flinders Quartet with Dimity Shepherd, mezzo-soprano, and Richard Piper, narrator
Work of the Year- Electroacoustic/Sound Art
Title: An Improvisation Through Time and Space 穿越时光的即兴
Composer: Mindy Meng Wang
Performer: Mindy Meng Wang, guzheng
Title: Closed Beginnings
Composers: Tariro Mavondo, Reuben Lewis and Peter Knight
Performers: Tariro Mavondo, poetry, Reuben Lewis and Peter Knight, music, Jem Savage, sound production and Leo Dale, video production
Title: Fugue
Composer: Jane Sheldon
Text: David Rattray
Performers: Jane Sheldon, soprano, Kirsty McCahon, double bass, and Sydney Dance Company’s Pre-Professional Year 2020 cohort; Omer Backley-Astrachan, choreography.
Title: Oracle Chamber
Composer: Amanda Cole
Performers: Lamorna Nightingale, bass flute and James Nightingale, saxophone
Performance of the Year – Jazz/Improvised Music
Performers: Loretta Palmeiro and Mark Isaacs
Title: All Who Travel With Us
Composers: Loretta Palmeiro and Mark Isaacs
Performers: Phil Slater Quintet (Phil Slater, Brett Hirst, Matthew Keegan, Matthew McMahon and Simon Barker)
Title: The Golden Seam
Composer: Phil Slater, Brett Hirst, Matthew Keegan, Matthew McMahon and Simon Barker
Performer: Phonetic Orchestra
Title: Silent Towns
Composer: Phonetic Orchestra
Performer: Vazesh (Jeremy Rose, Hamed Sadeghi and Lloyd Swanton)
Title: The Sacred Key
Composer: Jeremy Rose*, Hamed Sadeghi and Lloyd Swanton
Publisher: Origin Music Publishing*
Performance of the Year – Notated Composition
Performer: Carl Rosman
Title: Subdue
Composer: Jakob Bragg
Performer: Emily Granger
Title: The Harp and the Moon
Composer: Ross Edwards
Publisher: BMG AM
Performer: Ensemble Offspring
Title: En Masse
Composer: Alex Pozniak
Performer: Sydney Chamber Opera, Jessica O’Donoghue, Jack Symonds, conductor, and Clemence Williams, director
Title: Commute
Composer: Peggy Polias,
Text: Pierce Wilcox
Award for Excellence in Music Education
Australian Art Orchestra for Creative Music Intensive 2020
Moorambilla Voices for Moorambilla Magic Modules
Musica Viva for Musica Viva in Schools Online
Speak Percussion for Sounds Unheard Education Program
Award for Excellence in Experimental Music
Decibel New Music Ensemble for 2 Minutes from Home
HiberNATION for Festival of the Lo-fi
Keyna Wilkins for recording and developing new projects in 2020
Leah Barclay, Lyndon Davis & Tricia King for Listening in the Wild
2021 ART MUSIC AWARDS
Tuesday 17 August @ 5.45pm
Meat Market, North Melbourne
With hosts Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, Emma Donovan and Aaron Wyatt, with live music curation by Barney McAll.
