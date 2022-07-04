ANNOUNCEMENT: Art Music Awards To Return To Melbourne - Noise11.com

As the only event that specifically acknowledges the achievements of Australia’s outstanding talent in the fields of composition, performance, education and presentation of Australian art music, APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre (AMC) are delighted to announce details of the 2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS to be held on Wednesday 31 August at Meat Market, North Melbourne.

Last held as a live event in 2019, the annual celebration recognises some of Australia’s finest composers and performers for their standout efforts in contemporary classical music, contemporary jazz and improvised music, experimental music and sound art.

AMC CEO Catherine Haridy says, “It’s with great anticipation and excitement this much missed event will happen this year, in real life, at Melbourne’s Meat Market. After a challenging two years, we have the opportunity to celebrate the power and resilience of our creators, their energy, and continuing ability to inspire, and tell our unique stories.”

Finalists for the 2022 Art Music Awards will be announced on Tuesday 26 July. Awards will be presented in 13 national categories, along with Luminary Awards for each Australian state or territory, to honour individuals and organisations who have impacted their communities over a sustained period.

The APRA Board of Directors will also award the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music which recognises an individual or group considered to have made an outstanding contribution to the art music sector over a number of years. Previous recipients of this honour include Gill himself in 2014, Ros Bandt, Robyn Holmes, John Pochée, Larry Sitsky, Penny Lomax and Maureen Cooney, and the late composer Peter Sculthorpe, among many others.

Live performances for the 2022 Art Music Awards will once again be curated by Melbourne-based pianist and composer Barney McAll, one of our truly international artists with a GRAMMY nomination, an ARIA Award, as well as multiple Australian Jazz Bell Awards to his name. Born and raised in Australia, McAll spent years working in New York and has performed and recorded with numerous international and Australian artists. He was awarded an Australia Council Fellowship in 2007 and the Peggy Glanville-Hicks composer residency in 2015–2016.

Making her debut as Art Music Awards host is Rwandan-British composer Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe. Stéphanie writes and presents Passenger, a weekly show on ABC Classic, to a national and international audience. She will be joined at the podium by acclaimed First Nations singer and songwriter, Emma Donovan who is best known for her work with soul bands, The Putbacks and The Black Arm Band project. Rounding out the trio of hosts for 2022 is accomplished violist and conductor, Aaron Wyatt, who has appeared regularly throughout the past decade with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra, and recently become the first Australian First Nations conductor of a major Australian orchestra.

CATEGORIES FOR THE 2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS

Work of the Year: Chamber Music

Work of the Year: Choral

Work of the Year: Dramatic

Work of the Year: Electroacoustic / Sound Art

Work of the Year: Jazz

Work of the Year: Large Ensemble

Performance of the Year: Jazz / Improvised Music

Performance of the Year: Notated Composition

Award for Excellence in Experimental Music

Award for Excellence in Music Education

Award for Excellence in a Regional Area

Luminary Award – Individual

Luminary Award – Organisation

Luminary Awards – State/Territory

Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music*

* as determined by the APRA Board of Directors

2022 ART MUSIC AWARDS

Wednesday 31 August @ 5.45pm

Meat Market, North Melbourne

With hosts Stéphanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, Emma Donovan and Aaron Wyatt, with live music curation by Barney McAll.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

