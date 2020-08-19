Announcement: Kerry Kennel Joins Music Victoria Board

Music Victoria is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kerry Kennell to its board of directors.

Kerry, who is a proud Torres Strait island woman from the eastern islands Ugar and Erub, brings valuable legal, business, strategic, management, industry and government experience to the board.

Kerry manages local artist Lewis Ciavarella and the band Key Hoo, which won the Archie Roach Award at the 2019 Music Victoria Awards, and brings over 15 years of experience as a business owner and lawyer, having worked in private practice, legal aid, and all levels of government. She also consults to small business and not-for-profit organisations, where she mentors and empowers First Nations business owners, entrepreneurs, and creatives.

“Joining the Board of Music Victoria is an absolute honour and I am eager to do more to engage with, learn from and further support Victorian creatives with a focus on our First Nations members,” she said.

“As a Torres Strait Island woman, I am passionate about long term equality and empowering First Nations people to have their voices heard and respected in a positive and meaningful way.”

Music Victoria Chair Sally Howland said Kerry would be a vital asset to the Music Victoria board and will help it deliver its new Equity Action Plan.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Kerry’s calibre to our Board. A lawyer by trade who has demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting First Nations artists, business owners and entrepreneurs. For the Board and our First Nations members, Kerry’s voice, expertise and skills will be a true asset.”

Kerry’s appointment lasts until the Annual General Meeting is held in December, when she will have the opportunity to run for the board elections.

The announcement comes in the same week that Music Victoria and the Peak Body for First Nations Music in Victoria, Songlines Music Aboriginal Corporation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding committing to work closely and partner on regular events.

“This signing of the MOU is a milestone of cultural recognition that encapsulates hard work and perseverance,” said Songlines co-CEO Robbie Bundle, who also congratulated Kerry Kennel on her appointment.

“This partnership and collaboration will bring together the two organisations, in working closely together to further strengthen First Nations people and music, in the Melbourne, Australian and Global Music Industry, within a holistic framework, that positions Cultural Protocols and Identity at the very, Heart of who we are.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments