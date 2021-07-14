 Announcement: Music Industry Welcomes Covid-19 Support Packages - Noise11.com
APRA AMCOS

Announcement: Music Industry Welcomes Covid-19 Support Packages

by Announcement on July 14, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

APRA AMCOS, ARIA and PPCA welcome the announcements yesterday from both the Federal and New South Wales Governments providing Covid-19 support packages through both Services Australia and Service NSW.

The Australian music industry includes many small businesses and sole traders, who earn their living in crowded venues, and at events a long time in preparation. They are heavily and immediately impacted by any restrictions that come into play, even if they live and work in another part of an affected state or across the country.

“First to be fired, last to be hired, delivering immediate Covid-19 financial assistance for artists and music industry businesses will be a critical lifeline to our industry right now as many artists, venues and events face the complete loss of income for the foreseeable future. We look forward to working with both governments to ensure ongoing support is delivered where it’s needed most,” said Dean Ormston, APRA AMCOS Chief Executive.

“ARIA and PPCA wholeheartedly welcome any government support in this highly destabilising time and it is encouraging to see the cultural and economic contribution of Australian music recognised. This is a great start, but as the situation continues to unfold we need to ensure adequate support is provided across all sectors of Australian music, and of course we need to find sustainable ways to reopen, rebuild and grow,” said Annabelle Herd, ARIA and PPCA Chief Executive Officer.

We would also like to express our gratitude to the NSW Government for the $75 million support package for the performing arts and live music sector to be administered by Create NSW, and to the Australian Government for the commitment that this level of Federal support will also apply nationally to any state or territory that experiences an extended lockdown beyond week three following the declaration of a Commonwealth hotspot.

We urge governments of all levels to also work with the industry on a business interruption support package, and harmonising policies across live music, theatre and sporting events, as part of ensuring the reopening and rebuilding of our industry.

