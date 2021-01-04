ANNOUNCEMENT: South Australia's Summer Sounds Festival To Go Ahead - Noise11.com

Secret Sounds, Five Four Entertainment and Groove today confirm that their forthcoming concert series, Summer Sounds Festival, will proceed with the first shows taking place this weekend.

Summer Sounds Festival’s organisers have worked closely with SA Health to ensure a safe series of events and most recently to work through issues created by the current border restrictions. This dialogue with SA Health will continue throughout the series.

While there will be a few changes to the lineup, the organisers are relieved to have received the green light to proceed with the series.

LINEUP CHANGES THIS WEEKEND

Friday 8 January – The Jungle Giants + Allday + Towns

Allday replaces Jack River | Towns replaces Merci, Mercy

Saturday 9 January – Bernard Fanning + Something For Kate + Tilly Tjala Thomas

Tilly Tjala Thomas added

For ticketing and further information please visit summersoundsfestival.com.

COMPLETE UPDATED SUMMER SOUNDS LINEUP

FRIDAY 8: THE JUNGLE GIANTS + ALLDAY + TOWNS

SATURDAY 9: BERNARD FANNING + SOMETHING FOR KATE + TILLY TJALA THOMAS

SUNDAY 10: DO YOU REMEMBER HOUSE ft. GROOVE TERMINATOR

FRIDAY 15: MALLRAT + CUB SPORT + SYCCO + STELLIE

SATURDAY 16: HANS: DISCO RESURRECTION

SUNDAY 17: BUMP & GRIND BLOCK PARTY

THURSDAY 21: RUEL + SPECIAL GUESTS (ALL AGES)

FRIDAY 22: SPIDERBAIT + JEBEDIAH + BODYJAR + END OF FASHION

SATURDAY 23: HAYDEN JAMES + COSMO’S MIDNIGHT + RUNNING TOUCH – SOLD OUT

SUNDAY 24: LIME CORDIAL + BAKER BOY

MONDAY 25: WILL SPARKS

TUESDAY 26: BJÖRN AGAIN – THE WORLD’S NO. 1 ABBA SHOW + QUEEN FOREVER (MATINEE SHOW)

TUESDAY 26: TIMMY TRUMPET

WEDNESDAY 27: OCEAN ALLEY + RUBY FIELDS

FRIDAY 29: BALL PARK MUSIC + SPACEY JANE – SOLD OUT

SATURDAY 30: DUNE RATS + THE CHATS + DEAR SEATTLE + TEENAGE JOANS

SUNDAY 31: HOT DUB TIME MACHINE AND FRIENDS

summersoundsfestival.com

8 – 31 January

Bonython Park, Adelaide

