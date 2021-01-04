 ANNOUNCEMENT: South Australia's Summer Sounds Festival To Go Ahead - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman

ANNOUNCEMENT: South Australia’s Summer Sounds Festival To Go Ahead

by Announcement on January 5, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Secret Sounds, Five Four Entertainment and Groove today confirm that their forthcoming concert series, Summer Sounds Festival, will proceed with the first shows taking place this weekend.

Summer Sounds Festival’s organisers have worked closely with SA Health to ensure a safe series of events and most recently to work through issues created by the current border restrictions. This dialogue with SA Health will continue throughout the series.

While there will be a few changes to the lineup, the organisers are relieved to have received the green light to proceed with the series.

LINEUP CHANGES THIS WEEKEND
Friday 8 January – The Jungle Giants + Allday + Towns
Allday replaces Jack River | Towns replaces Merci, Mercy

Saturday 9 January – Bernard Fanning + Something For Kate + Tilly Tjala Thomas
Tilly Tjala Thomas added

For ticketing and further information please visit summersoundsfestival.com.

COMPLETE UPDATED SUMMER SOUNDS LINEUP
FRIDAY 8: THE JUNGLE GIANTS + ALLDAY + TOWNS
SATURDAY 9: BERNARD FANNING + SOMETHING FOR KATE + TILLY TJALA THOMAS
SUNDAY 10: DO YOU REMEMBER HOUSE ft. GROOVE TERMINATOR
FRIDAY 15: MALLRAT + CUB SPORT + SYCCO + STELLIE
SATURDAY 16: HANS: DISCO RESURRECTION
SUNDAY 17: BUMP & GRIND BLOCK PARTY
THURSDAY 21: RUEL + SPECIAL GUESTS (ALL AGES)
FRIDAY 22: SPIDERBAIT + JEBEDIAH + BODYJAR + END OF FASHION
SATURDAY 23: HAYDEN JAMES + COSMO’S MIDNIGHT + RUNNING TOUCH – SOLD OUT
SUNDAY 24: LIME CORDIAL + BAKER BOY
MONDAY 25: WILL SPARKS
TUESDAY 26: BJÖRN AGAIN – THE WORLD’S NO. 1 ABBA SHOW + QUEEN FOREVER (MATINEE SHOW)
TUESDAY 26: TIMMY TRUMPET
WEDNESDAY 27: OCEAN ALLEY + RUBY FIELDS
FRIDAY 29: BALL PARK MUSIC + SPACEY JANE – SOLD OUT
SATURDAY 30: DUNE RATS + THE CHATS + DEAR SEATTLE + TEENAGE JOANS
SUNDAY 31: HOT DUB TIME MACHINE AND FRIENDS

summersoundsfestival.com
8 – 31 January
Bonython Park, Adelaide

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another 2021 Sell-Out

Red Hot Summer has registered another sell-out show, this time in Hobart.

December 27, 2020
Moving Pictures Under The Palms
Moving Pictures Get Physical With Live Album (And A Candle Too)

In March 2020, just prior to Covid placing live music on hold, Moving Pictures played a startling set at the Toronto Hotel in New South Wales. It was one of the last live shows of 2020 before the lockdown. It is now the live album ‘Under The Palms’.

December 12, 2020
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil To Reactivate In 2021

Midnight Oil will play six shows in 2021 including two WOMADelaide shows presenting Makarrata Live.

December 8, 2020
Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby To Play Sandstone Point Queensland

Queensland is getting back into live music with Regional Touring taking Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Thelma Plum and Tia Gostelow into Sandstone Point Hotel on 21 November.

October 8, 2020
Port Fairy Folk Festival
Announcement: Port Fairy Folk Festival Cancels 2021 Event

The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee today announced that the 2021 Festival will not go ahead.

August 14, 2020
Bush
Under The Southern Stars Reveals COVID-SAFE Roadmap for 2021 Event

The Under The Southern Stars spectacular rock music festival series featuring +LIVE+, Bush and the Stone Temple Pilots recently announced the postponed April tour would move to February 2021.

July 7, 2020
Backstreet Boys perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Friday 8 May 2015. The first Australian show of 2015. Ros O'Gorman photo
Backstreet Boys Australian Tour Rescheduled For 2021

Live Nation has put new dates for Backstreet Boys in Australia on sale for May 2021.

May 20, 2020