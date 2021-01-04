ANNOUNCEMENT: South Australia's Summer Sounds Festival To Go Ahead - Noise11.com

Secret Sounds, Five Four Entertainment and Groove today confirm that their forthcoming concert series, Summer Sounds Festival, will proceed with the first shows taking place this weekend.
Summer Sounds Festival’s organisers have worked closely with SA Health to ensure a safe series of events and most recently to work through issues created by the current border restrictions. This dialogue with SA Health will continue throughout the series.
While there will be a few changes to the lineup, the organisers are relieved to have received the green light to proceed with the series.
LINEUP CHANGES THIS WEEKEND
Friday 8 January – The Jungle Giants + Allday + Towns
Allday replaces Jack River | Towns replaces Merci, Mercy
Saturday 9 January – Bernard Fanning + Something For Kate + Tilly Tjala Thomas
Tilly Tjala Thomas added
For ticketing and further information please visit summersoundsfestival.com.
COMPLETE UPDATED SUMMER SOUNDS LINEUP
FRIDAY 8: THE JUNGLE GIANTS + ALLDAY + TOWNS
SATURDAY 9: BERNARD FANNING + SOMETHING FOR KATE + TILLY TJALA THOMAS
SUNDAY 10: DO YOU REMEMBER HOUSE ft. GROOVE TERMINATOR
FRIDAY 15: MALLRAT + CUB SPORT + SYCCO + STELLIE
SATURDAY 16: HANS: DISCO RESURRECTION
SUNDAY 17: BUMP & GRIND BLOCK PARTY
THURSDAY 21: RUEL + SPECIAL GUESTS (ALL AGES)
FRIDAY 22: SPIDERBAIT + JEBEDIAH + BODYJAR + END OF FASHION
SATURDAY 23: HAYDEN JAMES + COSMO’S MIDNIGHT + RUNNING TOUCH – SOLD OUT
SUNDAY 24: LIME CORDIAL + BAKER BOY
MONDAY 25: WILL SPARKS
TUESDAY 26: BJÖRN AGAIN – THE WORLD’S NO. 1 ABBA SHOW + QUEEN FOREVER (MATINEE SHOW)
TUESDAY 26: TIMMY TRUMPET
WEDNESDAY 27: OCEAN ALLEY + RUBY FIELDS
FRIDAY 29: BALL PARK MUSIC + SPACEY JANE – SOLD OUT
SATURDAY 30: DUNE RATS + THE CHATS + DEAR SEATTLE + TEENAGE JOANS
SUNDAY 31: HOT DUB TIME MACHINE AND FRIENDS
summersoundsfestival.com
8 – 31 January
Bonython Park, Adelaide
