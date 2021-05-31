APRA Professional Development Awards Finalists Revealed - Noise11.com

APRA’s Professional Development Awards will be announced on 24 June 2021.

2021 now includes a Music Theatre category. A cash prize pool of $100,000 is awarded across the categories. Judges include Jenny Morris, Dom Alessio, Brooke McClymont, Amanda Cole, Pip Norman, Fanny Lumsden, Georgia Mooney, Joel Ma and John Ferris.

The finalists for the 2021 APRA PDAs:

POPULAR CONTEMPORARY (2 Awards will be given in this category including Pop, Rock, Alternative, Blues, Roots, Folk, Metal, Christian and Children’s)

Alex Lahey

Bri Clark

Elizabeth Drummond

Elle Graham pka Woodes / Tornado Club

Georgia Potter pka Moreton

Gordon Koang

Leah Senior

Sahara Beck

Tessa Thames

Tia Gostelow

CLASSICAL / EXPERIMENTAL

Alex Turley

Carolyn Schofield

Chris Williams

Connor D’Netto

Samantha Wolf

COUNTRY / AMERICANA

Blake O’Connor

Casey Barnes

Gretta Ziller

Melanie Dyer

Sarah Buckley pka The Buckleys

DANCE/ELECTRONIC

Christopher Arnott pka Friendless

Elizabeth Maniscalco pka BRUX

Jannah Beth

Tamika Nacson pka XIRA

Taka Perry

FILM & TELEVISION

Angela Little

Emily Harrison

Freya Berkout

Paul Doust

Ryan Sorensen

HIP HOP / RAP / R&B / SOUL

Angela Paez Izquierdo pka ANGE

Jessica Koroi pka JESSWAR

Josh Molony pka Setwun

Maribelle Anes pka Vetta Borne

Milan Ring

JAZZ

Andrew Saragossi

Audrey Boyle pka Audrey Powne

Harry Mitchell

Rafael Karlen

Steve Barry

MUSIC THEATRE

Daniel Cullen – Dubbo Championship Wrestling

Hugo Chiarella & Naomi Livingston – Paradise Road

Maggie McKenna – Inventing Ivy

Naomi Livingston & Hugo Chiarella – Evie May

Sean Donehue – Bearded

SMUGGLERS OF LIGHT FOUNDATION MUSIC AND MEDIA AWARD

Danzal Baker pka Baker Boy

Eleea Navarro

Jeremy Marou

Robbie Miller

Yirrmal Marika

