APRA Professional Development Awards Finalists Revealed - Noise11.com

APRA’s Professional Development Awards will be announced on 24 June 2021.
2021 now includes a Music Theatre category. A cash prize pool of $100,000 is awarded across the categories. Judges include Jenny Morris, Dom Alessio, Brooke McClymont, Amanda Cole, Pip Norman, Fanny Lumsden, Georgia Mooney, Joel Ma and John Ferris.
The finalists for the 2021 APRA PDAs:
POPULAR CONTEMPORARY (2 Awards will be given in this category including Pop, Rock, Alternative, Blues, Roots, Folk, Metal, Christian and Children’s)
Alex Lahey
Bri Clark
Elizabeth Drummond
Elle Graham pka Woodes / Tornado Club
Georgia Potter pka Moreton
Gordon Koang
Leah Senior
Sahara Beck
Tessa Thames
Tia Gostelow
CLASSICAL / EXPERIMENTAL
Alex Turley
Carolyn Schofield
Chris Williams
Connor D’Netto
Samantha Wolf
COUNTRY / AMERICANA
Blake O’Connor
Casey Barnes
Gretta Ziller
Melanie Dyer
Sarah Buckley pka The Buckleys
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
Christopher Arnott pka Friendless
Elizabeth Maniscalco pka BRUX
Jannah Beth
Tamika Nacson pka XIRA
Taka Perry
FILM & TELEVISION
Angela Little
Emily Harrison
Freya Berkout
Paul Doust
Ryan Sorensen
HIP HOP / RAP / R&B / SOUL
Angela Paez Izquierdo pka ANGE
Jessica Koroi pka JESSWAR
Josh Molony pka Setwun
Maribelle Anes pka Vetta Borne
Milan Ring
JAZZ
Andrew Saragossi
Audrey Boyle pka Audrey Powne
Harry Mitchell
Rafael Karlen
Steve Barry
MUSIC THEATRE
Daniel Cullen – Dubbo Championship Wrestling
Hugo Chiarella & Naomi Livingston – Paradise Road
Maggie McKenna – Inventing Ivy
Naomi Livingston & Hugo Chiarella – Evie May
Sean Donehue – Bearded
SMUGGLERS OF LIGHT FOUNDATION MUSIC AND MEDIA AWARD
Danzal Baker pka Baker Boy
Eleea Navarro
Jeremy Marou
Robbie Miller
Yirrmal Marika
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook