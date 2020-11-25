ARIA Awards 2020 - The Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The ARIA Awards have been announced for 2020 with Tame Impala and Sampa The Great taking home the bulk of awards.
Here is the ARIA Awards complete winners list:
Album Of The Year
DMA’S – THE GLOW
Jessica Mauboy – Hilda
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Sampa The Great – The Return
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best Male Artist
Archie Roach – Tell Me Why
Guy Sebastian – Standing With You
Ruel – Free Time
The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love
Troye Sivan – In A Dream
Best Female Artist
Amy Shark – Everybody Rise
Miiesha – Nyaaringu
Sampa The Great – The Return
Sia – Together
Tones And I – Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All The Time
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer – CALM
DMA’S – THE GLOW
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum
Breakthrough Artist
Alex The Astronaut – The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Mallrat – Driving Music
Miiesha – Nyaaringu
The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love
Best Pop Release
Amy Shark – Everybody Rise
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Sia – Together
Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday
Troye Sivan – In A Dream
Best Dance Release
Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep
Dom Dolla – San Frandisco
Flume – Rushing Back ft. Vera Blue
Northeast Party House – Shelf Life
Stace Cadet & KLP – Energy
Best Hip Hop Release
Baker Boy – Meditjin ft. JessB
Briggs – Always Was EP
Illy – Last Laugh
Sampa The Great – The Return
The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love
Best Soul/R&B Release
Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You
KIAN – Every Hour
Miiesha – Nyaaringu
Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady
Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2
Best Independent Release
Archie Roach – Tell Me Why
DMA’S – THE GLOW
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
Sampa The Great – The Return
Best Rock Album
Cold Chisel – Blood Moon
DMA’S – THE GLOW
Ocean Alley – Lonely Diamond
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Archie Roach – Tell Me Why
Donny Benet – Mr Experience
Gordi – Our Two Skins
Josh Pyke – Rome
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
Best Country Album
Casey Barnes – Town Of A Million Dreams
Fanny Lumsden – Fallow
Jasmine Rae – Lion Side
The McClymonts – Mayhem To Madness
Travis Collins – Wreck Me
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Chunky Shrapnel
Parkway Drive – Viva The Underdogs
Polaris – The Death Of Me
The Amity Affliction – Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them
The Chats – High Risk Behaviour
Best Blues & Roots Album
Busby Marou – The Great Divide
Frank Yamma – Tjukurpa: The Story
Lucky Oceans – Purple Sky
The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum
Tracy McNeil & The Good Life – You Be The Lightning
Best Children’s Album
Diver City – Welcome To Diver City
Teeny Tiny Stevies – Thoughtful Songs For Little People
The Vegetable Plot – Season Two
The Wiggles – Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!
Tiptoe Giants – Colour The World
Best Comedy Release
Anne Edmonds – What’s Wrong With You?
Bev Killick – Crummy Mummy
Celia Pacquola – All Talk
Megan Washington – Just Jesus
Tom Gleeson – Joy
Best Video
Baker Boy – Meditjin ft. JessB
Guy Sebastian – Standing With You
Lime Cordiale – Robbery
PNAU ft. Vlossom – Lucky
Sampa The Great – Time’s Up ft. Krown
Tame Impala – Is It True
The Chats – The Clap
Tones And I – Ur So F**kInG cOoL
Troye Sivan – Easy
Violent Soho – Pick It Up Again
Best Australian Live Act
Amy Shark – Amy Shark Regional Tour
Baker Boy – Falls Festival
Cold Chisel – Blood Moon Tour
DMA’S – Unplugged & Intimate
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
Paul Kelly – Making Gravy 2019
PNAU – All Of Us Australian Tour
RÜFÜS DU SOL – 2019 Summer Festival Tour
Sampa The Great – The Return Australian Tour 2019
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow
Song Of The Year
5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth
Flume – Rushing Back ft. Vera Blue
Hilltop Hoods ft. Illy & Ecca Vandal – Exit Sign
Lime Cordiale – Robbery
Mallrat – Charlie
Ruel – Painkiller
Sam Fischer – This City
The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted
The Rubens – Live In Life
Tones And I – Never Seen The Rain
Best International Artist
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Eminem – Music To Be Murdered By
Halsey – Manic
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Taylor Swift – Folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
ARIA Music Teacher Award
CJ Shaw – Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT
Kathryn McLennan – Virginia State School, Virginia QLD
Sarah Donnelley – Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW
Thomas Fienberg – Evans High School, Blacktown NSW
Best Cover Art
Donny Benet – Mr Experience
Jessica Mauboy – Hilda
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK
WASHINGTON – Batflowers
Engineer Of The Year
Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep
IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu
Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel – Free Time
Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Greg Wales for Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK
Producer Of The Year
Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel – Blood Moon
DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy – Hilda
IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu
M-Phazes for Ruel – Free Time
Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best Classical Album
Alicia Crossley – Muse
David Greco & Erin Helyard – Schubert:Die schöne Müllerin
Jayson Gillham, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Carter – Beethoven Piano Concertos
Richard Tognetti & Erln Helyard – Beethoven & Mozart Violin Sonatas
Slava & Sharon Grigoryan – Our Place: Duets For Cello and Guitar
Best Jazz Album
Katie Noonan – The Sweetest Taboo
Luke Howard – All That Is Not Solid
Mike Nock; Hamish Stuart; Julien Wilson; Jonathan Zwartz – This World
Nat Bartsch – Forever More
Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky – Please Leave Your Light On
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
Chelsea Cullen – I Am Woman
Dan Golding – Untitled Goose Game
Grigoryan Brothers – A Boy Called Sailboat
Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos – Mystery Road
Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann – The Letdown
Best World Music Album
Grace Barbe – FANN:WOMAN
Joseph Tawadros – Live At The Sydney Opera House
Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Live At The Triffid
The Crooked Fiddle Band – Another Subtle Atom Bomb
Xylouris White – The Sisypheans