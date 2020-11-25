 ARIA Awards 2020 - The Complete Winners List - Noise11.com
Sampa The Great 13th AMP showcase Pop up at the Arts Centre Foyer Melbourne on a Flatbed Truck. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Sampa The Great Photo Ros O'Gorman

ARIA Awards 2020 – The Complete Winners List

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2020

The ARIA Awards have been announced for 2020 with Tame Impala and Sampa The Great taking home the bulk of awards.

Here is the ARIA Awards complete winners list:

Album Of The Year

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Sampa The Great – The Return

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why 

Guy Sebastian – Standing With You

Ruel – Free Time

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Troye Sivan – In A Dream 

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Sampa The Great – The Return

Sia – Together

Tones And I – Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All The Time 

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer – CALM

DMA’S – THE GLOW 

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum

Breakthrough Artist

Alex The Astronaut – The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Mallrat – Driving Music 

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Sia – Together 

Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday

Troye Sivan – In A Dream 

Best Dance Release

Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

Dom Dolla – San Frandisco 

Flume – Rushing Back ft. Vera Blue

Northeast Party House – Shelf Life

Stace Cadet & KLP – Energy 

Best Hip Hop Release

Baker Boy – Meditjin ft. JessB

Briggs – Always Was EP

Illy – Last Laugh

Sampa The Great – The Return

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Best Soul/R&B Release

Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You 

KIAN – Every Hour

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady

Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Sampa The Great – The Return

Best Rock Album

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Ocean Alley – Lonely Diamond

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

Donny Benet – Mr Experience

Gordi – Our Two Skins

Josh Pyke – Rome

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Best Country Album

Casey Barnes – Town Of A Million Dreams

Fanny Lumsden – Fallow

Jasmine Rae – Lion Side

The McClymonts – Mayhem To Madness

Travis Collins – Wreck Me

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Chunky Shrapnel

Parkway Drive – Viva The Underdogs

Polaris – The Death Of Me

The Amity Affliction – Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them

The Chats – High Risk Behaviour

Best Blues & Roots Album

Busby Marou – The Great Divide

Frank Yamma – Tjukurpa: The Story

Lucky Oceans – Purple Sky

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum

Tracy McNeil & The Good Life – You Be The Lightning

Best Children’s Album

Diver City – Welcome To Diver City

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Thoughtful Songs For Little People

The Vegetable Plot – Season Two 

The Wiggles – Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!

Tiptoe Giants – Colour The World

Best Comedy Release

Anne Edmonds – What’s Wrong With You?

Bev Killick – Crummy Mummy

Celia Pacquola – All Talk

Megan Washington – Just Jesus

Tom Gleeson – Joy

Best Video

Baker Boy – Meditjin ft. JessB

Guy Sebastian – Standing With You

Lime Cordiale – Robbery

PNAU ft. Vlossom – Lucky

Sampa The Great – Time’s Up ft. Krown

Tame Impala – Is It True

The Chats – The Clap

Tones And I – Ur So F**kInG cOoL 

Troye Sivan – Easy

Violent Soho – Pick It Up Again

Best Australian Live Act

Amy Shark – Amy Shark Regional Tour

Baker Boy – Falls Festival

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon Tour

DMA’S – Unplugged & Intimate

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

Paul Kelly – Making Gravy 2019

PNAU – All Of Us Australian Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL – 2019 Summer Festival Tour

Sampa The Great – The Return Australian Tour 2019 

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow

Song Of The Year

5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth

Flume – Rushing Back ft. Vera Blue

Hilltop Hoods ft. Illy & Ecca Vandal – Exit Sign

Lime Cordiale – Robbery

Mallrat – Charlie 

Ruel – Painkiller 

Sam Fischer – This City

The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted

The Rubens – Live In Life 

Tones And I – Never Seen The Rain

Best International Artist

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Eminem – Music To Be Murdered By

Halsey – Manic

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Taylor Swift – Folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

ARIA Music Teacher Award

CJ Shaw – Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT

Kathryn McLennan – Virginia State School, Virginia QLD

Sarah Donnelley – Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW

Thomas Fienberg – Evans High School, Blacktown NSW

Best Cover Art

Donny Benet – Mr Experience

Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

WASHINGTON – Batflowers

Engineer Of The Year

Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel – Free Time

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Greg Wales for Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

Producer Of The Year

Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel – Blood Moon

DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu

M-Phazes for Ruel – Free Time

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Classical Album

Alicia Crossley – Muse

David Greco & Erin Helyard – Schubert:Die schöne Müllerin 

Jayson Gillham, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Carter – Beethoven Piano Concertos

Richard Tognetti & Erln Helyard – Beethoven & Mozart Violin Sonatas

Slava & Sharon Grigoryan – Our Place: Duets For Cello and Guitar

Best Jazz Album

Katie Noonan – The Sweetest Taboo

Luke Howard – All That Is Not Solid

Mike Nock; Hamish Stuart; Julien Wilson; Jonathan Zwartz – This World

Nat Bartsch – Forever More

Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky – Please Leave Your Light On

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Chelsea Cullen – I Am Woman

Dan Golding – Untitled Goose Game

Grigoryan Brothers – A Boy Called Sailboat

Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos – Mystery Road

Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann – The Letdown 

Best World Music Album

Grace Barbe – FANN:WOMAN

Joseph Tawadros – Live At The Sydney Opera House

Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Live At The Triffid

The Crooked Fiddle Band – Another Subtle Atom Bomb

Xylouris White – The Sisypheans

