ARIA Awards 2020 - The Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The ARIA Awards have been announced for 2020 with Tame Impala and Sampa The Great taking home the bulk of awards.

Here is the ARIA Awards complete winners list:

Album Of The Year

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Sampa The Great – The Return

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

Guy Sebastian – Standing With You

Ruel – Free Time

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Troye Sivan – In A Dream

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Sampa The Great – The Return

Sia – Together

Tones And I – Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All The Time

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer – CALM

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum

Breakthrough Artist

Alex The Astronaut – The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Mallrat – Driving Music

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Sia – Together

Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday

Troye Sivan – In A Dream

Best Dance Release

Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

Dom Dolla – San Frandisco

Flume – Rushing Back ft. Vera Blue

Northeast Party House – Shelf Life

Stace Cadet & KLP – Energy

Best Hip Hop Release

Baker Boy – Meditjin ft. JessB

Briggs – Always Was EP

Illy – Last Laugh

Sampa The Great – The Return

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Best Soul/R&B Release

Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You

KIAN – Every Hour

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady

Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Sampa The Great – The Return

Best Rock Album

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Ocean Alley – Lonely Diamond

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

Donny Benet – Mr Experience

Gordi – Our Two Skins

Josh Pyke – Rome

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Best Country Album

Casey Barnes – Town Of A Million Dreams

Fanny Lumsden – Fallow

Jasmine Rae – Lion Side

The McClymonts – Mayhem To Madness

Travis Collins – Wreck Me

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Chunky Shrapnel

Parkway Drive – Viva The Underdogs

Polaris – The Death Of Me

The Amity Affliction – Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them

The Chats – High Risk Behaviour

Best Blues & Roots Album

Busby Marou – The Great Divide

Frank Yamma – Tjukurpa: The Story

Lucky Oceans – Purple Sky

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum

Tracy McNeil & The Good Life – You Be The Lightning

Best Children’s Album

Diver City – Welcome To Diver City

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Thoughtful Songs For Little People

The Vegetable Plot – Season Two

The Wiggles – Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!

Tiptoe Giants – Colour The World

Best Comedy Release

Anne Edmonds – What’s Wrong With You?

Bev Killick – Crummy Mummy

Celia Pacquola – All Talk

Megan Washington – Just Jesus

Tom Gleeson – Joy

Best Video

Baker Boy – Meditjin ft. JessB

Guy Sebastian – Standing With You

Lime Cordiale – Robbery

PNAU ft. Vlossom – Lucky

Sampa The Great – Time’s Up ft. Krown

Tame Impala – Is It True

The Chats – The Clap

Tones And I – Ur So F**kInG cOoL

Troye Sivan – Easy

Violent Soho – Pick It Up Again

Best Australian Live Act

Amy Shark – Amy Shark Regional Tour

Baker Boy – Falls Festival

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon Tour

DMA’S – Unplugged & Intimate

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

Paul Kelly – Making Gravy 2019

PNAU – All Of Us Australian Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL – 2019 Summer Festival Tour

Sampa The Great – The Return Australian Tour 2019

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow

Song Of The Year

5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth

Flume – Rushing Back ft. Vera Blue

Hilltop Hoods ft. Illy & Ecca Vandal – Exit Sign

Lime Cordiale – Robbery

Mallrat – Charlie

Ruel – Painkiller

Sam Fischer – This City

The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted

The Rubens – Live In Life

Tones And I – Never Seen The Rain

Best International Artist

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Eminem – Music To Be Murdered By

Halsey – Manic

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Taylor Swift – Folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

ARIA Music Teacher Award

CJ Shaw – Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT

Kathryn McLennan – Virginia State School, Virginia QLD

Sarah Donnelley – Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW

Thomas Fienberg – Evans High School, Blacktown NSW

Best Cover Art

Donny Benet – Mr Experience

Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

WASHINGTON – Batflowers

Engineer Of The Year

Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel – Free Time

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Greg Wales for Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

Producer Of The Year

Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel – Blood Moon

DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu

M-Phazes for Ruel – Free Time

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Classical Album

Alicia Crossley – Muse

David Greco & Erin Helyard – Schubert:Die schöne Müllerin

Jayson Gillham, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Carter – Beethoven Piano Concertos

Richard Tognetti & Erln Helyard – Beethoven & Mozart Violin Sonatas

Slava & Sharon Grigoryan – Our Place: Duets For Cello and Guitar

Best Jazz Album

Katie Noonan – The Sweetest Taboo

Luke Howard – All That Is Not Solid

Mike Nock; Hamish Stuart; Julien Wilson; Jonathan Zwartz – This World

Nat Bartsch – Forever More

Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky – Please Leave Your Light On

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Chelsea Cullen – I Am Woman

Dan Golding – Untitled Goose Game

Grigoryan Brothers – A Boy Called Sailboat

Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos – Mystery Road

Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann – The Letdown

Best World Music Album

Grace Barbe – FANN:WOMAN

Joseph Tawadros – Live At The Sydney Opera House

Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Live At The Triffid

The Crooked Fiddle Band – Another Subtle Atom Bomb

Xylouris White – The Sisypheans

