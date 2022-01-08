Australian Albums : Adele '30' Remains At No 1 - Noise11.com

Adele’s fourth album “30” remains the No.1 Album in Australia for the first week of sales in 2022.

“30” also retains it’s No.1 berth in New Zealand (also 7th week at #1) and The U.S.A. (6th week), and by staying for a seventh week here it becomes the longest continual run at No.1 for this decade, with the last album to stay this long at the top in Australia being the soundtrack for ‘A Star is Born’ for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (29th of Oct. to the 31st of Dec., 2018, 10 weeks) {there have been other albums which have spent more time at the top since then, but not in a continual run at No.1}.

Adele also notches up her 47th overall week at No.1 in Australia from her three chart topping albums, moving her to outright fourth on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’, moving away from her 46 week tie with Neil Diamond, with the next act on the list being John Farnham and his 52 overall weeks at the top of Australia’s Album Charts. Last week I mentioned that Adele might be at the top until late February with no major threat to her reign being until Midnight Oil’s new set, but The Weeknd dropped a new album on Friday called “Dawn FM”, so that could be the new No.1 album next week.

The current English No.1 Album for Ed Sheeran (third overall week) “= (Equals)” is here back up one spot to No.2, followed by a two place rise to No.3 for the Olivia Rodrigo debut set “SOUR”, while the Taylor Swift version of “Red” is a non-mover at No.4, making the top four albums all former or current No.1 Albums, after which is a four place rebound to No.5 for the Doja Cat album “Planet Her” (HP-2), which also makes it four out of five women within the Top 5 albums this week.

For the first time since February 2021 a new soundtrack has entered the Top 10 this week, as the 60th Disney animated feature ‘Encanto’ sees it’s Lin-Manuel Miranda penned soundtrack leap up twenty-nine spots to land at No.6, becoming the first soundtrack (and from an animated title) since ‘Bluey’ hit No.1 for a week on February 1st, 2021, and prior to that the last film soundtrack (as Blue is a TV series) within the Top 10 was the “Slim & I” soundtrack (HP-8, Sept. 2020) featuring Slim Dusty songs. Just prior to that the first big hit for Lin-Mauel was ‘Hamilton’, which was his first Top 10 entry, last appearing within the Top 10 at No.7 on August 24th, 2020.

The new No.1 selling vinyl album this week is the re-packaged Radiohead set “KidA Mnesia”, which leaps back into the Top 100 this week at No.7, the repack originally debuted at No.3 on November 15th, 2021, and this is now it’s second week within the Top 10 and only third week within the Top 100. Also returning to the Top 10 this week, although a little less dramatically, are “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa (13 to No.8, 56th week within the Top 10) and “Justice” for Justin Bieber (16 to No.10, half-year anniversary within the Top 10; 26 weeks, still his longest running Top 10 Album in Australia). In between those two climbers is a six place dive to No.9 for The Weeknd collection “The Highlights”, which could rebound next week thanks to his new album being issued on Friday.

UP:

Another new animated feature film sees it’s soundtrack leap up this week, the ‘Sing 2′ set jumps up twelve places to land at a new peak of No.11, followed by a six place rebound to No.12 for the Kid Laroi collections “F**k Love” (LW-18). With three singles within the Top 30 this week, the debut set for Lil’ Nas X and “Montero” jumps back up nineteen places to No.14, after which is an eleven place rise to No.15 for Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” set. Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” leaps back up fourteen spots to No.18, while the latest Juice WRLD album “Fighting Demons” gains it’s first upward chart move, rising back up five places to No.20.

Luke Combs has his two albums back within the Top 30 this week, as his second album “What You See is What You Get” is back up six to No.24 and his first release “This One’s for You” rebounds ten spots to No.29. Collections are on the rise for Maroon 5 (41 to No.25), Eminem (39 to No.29), INXS (38 to No.32), Cold Chisel (46 to No.38), Pitbull (86 to No.44), Bon Jovi (59 to No.47) and Green Day (80 to No.50), all leaping back up thanks to the vacating seasonal albums.

Taylor Swift has six albums within the Top 50 this week, four rising, one falling and one stable (#4), with her upward movers being “1989” (21 to No.19), “folklore” (36 to No.28), “Lover” (51 to No.37) and “Reputation” (57 to No.39).

Pop Smoke’s first release “Shoot for the Stars…” flies back up twenty spots to No.27, while the self-titled debut set for Dua Lipa blazes back-up thirty-four spots to land at No.33. Queen’s biopic soundtrack leaps seventeen spots to No.35, while Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” set leaps thirty spots to No.40.

Scoring it’s one-year anniversary on the chart this week is the Morgan Wallen album “Dangerous: The Double Album” which rises this week twenty-three places to No.41, followed by a thirteen place rise to No.42 for the Rufus du Sol album “Surrender”. Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” set is back up eleven to No.45, while Lewis Capaldi returns to the Top 50 with “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” for the first time since November 22nd, 2021 by moving back up twelve chart rungs to No.49.

DOWN:

There are four albums leaving the Top 10 this week, with the album making the smallest drop being ABBA’s “Voyage” (HP-1×1, WI10-8) album, which falls sixteen places to No.23, while after two weeks of sitting at No.10 the Nirvana album “Nevermind” (HP-2×2, WI10-18a) falls back down twenty-one places to No.31. The two other Top 10 dropouts were seasonal sets for Michael Buble and “Christmas” (LW-2, HP-1×15, WI10-65a, #1 in Canada this week) and Paul Kelly with his “Christmas Train” set (LW-8, HP-2, WI10-6), both likely dropping into the lower fifty or even out of the Top 100 all together.

Billie Eilish has the only dropping album within the Top 20 as “Happier Than Ever” is down two spots to No.13, while she has the second and final Top 30 drop as her first album “When We All Fall Asleep…” declines six places to No.26.

The only dropping set for Taylor Swift is her “evermore” album from December 2020, down seven to No.34, while The Arctic Monkeys album “AM” reduces it’s position by twenty-four spots from No.12 to land down at No.36. The three falling albums in the 41 to 50 chart region are The Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” (37 to No.43), “Between us” for Little Mix (42 to No.46) and Adele’s “21” set (43 to No.48).

NO NEW ENTRIES THIS WEEK.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 31st of December, 2021 to the 6th of January, 2022

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

