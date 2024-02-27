Adele Rests Her Voice After Suffering Chest Issues - Noise11.com

Adele has announced that she will be going on “voice rest” after suffering chest issues.

During her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday as part of her Las Vegas residency, the singer-songwriter announced that she would be taking a brief break to recover from vocal issues.

“In the middle of last night – I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn’t sleep very well…” Adele told the crowd during the concert, according to MailOnline.

“And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can’t hit my headnotes properly,” the Hello hitmaker continued. “I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire. I can tell I’m going to have a coffee in like 10 days, but I’m still here.”

According to the outlet, Adele admitted that resting her voice while sharing a house with her husband Rich Paul and her 11-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, could be a challenge.

“Straight after this show I am going on voice rest. Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is? So I’m going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete voice rest…” she said.

Adele added, “And not only is my partner an absolute chatterbox, so is my son. So I am going to have to lock myself in a cupboard or something like that.”

Adele is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency. The long-running residency kicked off in November 2022 and is due to end on 15 June.

