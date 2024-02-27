 Adele Rests Her Voice After Suffering Chest Issues - Noise11.com
Adele 30

Adele 30

Adele Rests Her Voice After Suffering Chest Issues

by Music-News.com on February 27, 2024

in News

Adele has announced that she will be going on “voice rest” after suffering chest issues.

During her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday as part of her Las Vegas residency, the singer-songwriter announced that she would be taking a brief break to recover from vocal issues.

“In the middle of last night – I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn’t sleep very well…” Adele told the crowd during the concert, according to MailOnline.

“And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can’t hit my headnotes properly,” the Hello hitmaker continued. “I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire. I can tell I’m going to have a coffee in like 10 days, but I’m still here.”

According to the outlet, Adele admitted that resting her voice while sharing a house with her husband Rich Paul and her 11-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, could be a challenge.

“Straight after this show I am going on voice rest. Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is? So I’m going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete voice rest…” she said.

Adele added, “And not only is my partner an absolute chatterbox, so is my son. So I am going to have to lock myself in a cupboard or something like that.”

Adele is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency. The long-running residency kicked off in November 2022 and is due to end on 15 June.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift And The 14 Surprise Songs She Performed in Australia

Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’ featured two songs in ever show unique to that show. The songs changed every night of the seven Australia shows and were not repeated.

23 mins ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Has Biggest Song Globally of 2023

IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has announced that Flowers by Miley Cyrus is the winner of the IFPI Global Single Award for 2023.

3 hours ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
The Zutons Says Amy Winehouse Covering Their ‘Valerie’ was “A Gift”

The Zutons say Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’ cover was “a gift from God”.

1 day ago
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Warns of Fake AI Scam

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has warned fans of a recent fake AI scam.

1 day ago
Pharrell and Miley Cyrus Collaboration Is On The Way

Pharrell has teased that his new track with Miley Cyrus is "coming soon."

1 day ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry and Rita Ora Attended Taylor Swift Concert In Sydney

Katy Perry sang along to Bad Blood during Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Reveals Third Version of The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift will release (at least) three versions of her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ with the same 16 tracks on every album and a different track 17 on the various editions.

2 days ago