Judge Orders Adele Song Pulled After Plagiarism Claim - Noise11.com

A judge has ordered a song by Adele be pulled worldwide over a continuing plagiarism claim by a Brazilian composer.

Toninho Geraes claims the 2015 Adele hit Million Years Ago plagiarised the music of his samba classic Mulheres (Women), recorded by Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila on a 1995 hit album.

Geraes is suing for lost royalties, $160,000 (£126,000) in moral damages, plus songwriting credit on Adele’s track.

His preliminary injunction, obtained by AFP, orders Sony and Universal to stop “immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercialising the song Million Years Ago, by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform”.

Million Years Ago, recorded for Adele’s third studio album, 25, is about how fame has personally affected her and everyone around her.

Fredimio Trotta, the lawyer for the Brazilian composer said in a statement to AFP: “It is a landmark for Brazilian music, which has often been copied to compose successful international hits.”

Trotta said his firm would work to ensure that radio and TV broadcasters, and streaming services around the world, are alerted to the Brazilian ruling.

The injunction threatens the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal, Adele’s labels, with a fine of $8,000 (£6,300) “per act of non-compliance”.

The music companies can appeal the decision.

