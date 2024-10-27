 Adele Losses Hearing In Left Ear - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Adele Losses Hearing In Left Ear

by Music-News.com on October 28, 2024

in News

Adele has revealed she has lost her hearing in her left ear after suffering a painful infection.

Adele was struck down with illness while performing her residency in Munich over the summer and has seemingly been left with long-lasting issues.

Taking to the stage of her Las Vegas residency over the weekend, the Someone Like You singer explained her health ordeal to her audience.

The MailOnline quotes her saying, “I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim.

“I’ve never had one before. It’s the most painful thing that’s ever, ever happened to me. It was worse than childbirth. It’s a rare water bacteria. It’s very hard to treat.”

Describing a botched attempt to treat the issue, the star went on, “I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work. I wanted to chop my ear off a few times.”

She then added, “I’m no longer in pain, which is great but I’m a bit deaf in my left ear.”

Adele hosted her Adele in Munich shows in the German city in August.

She has now returned to Las Vegas to continue her Weekends with Adele shows which began in November 2022 and are scheduled to conclude in the gambling city next month.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Solange photo by Ros O'Gorman
Solange Knowles Goes Public With Her Health Issues

Solange Knowles has told how she suffers from multiple auto-immune disorders.

17 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Check Out The New Lady Gaga Song ‘Disease’

Lady Gaga has previewed her upcoming album with the working title ‘LG7’ (which may or may not be the end title. The new song and first from the album is ‘Disease’.

4 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Postpones Six Shows Due To Illness

Justin Timberlake has postponed six tour dates after coming down with bronchitis and laryngitis.

4 days ago
Band of Horses Things Are Great
Band of Horses To Play Headline Show In Sydney

Band Of Horses will play a one-off headline show in Sydney.

4 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Release New Song ‘Disease’ This Week

Lady Gaga looks set to drop the new song 'Disease' on Friday (25.10.24).

October 22, 2024
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Postpones Four US Concerts

Pink has postponed four upcoming concerts. Pink had been due to bring her 'Summer Carnival' tour to Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines over the next few days, but she announced on Saturday (19.10.24) they will no longer be taking place, though she didn't explain why or when they will be rescheduled for.

October 21, 2024
One Direction, Zayn Malik, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Zayn Malik Postpones Shows Following Death of Liam Payne

Zayn Malik has postponed his US tour in the wake of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death.

October 20, 2024