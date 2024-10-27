Adele Losses Hearing In Left Ear - Noise11.com

Adele has revealed she has lost her hearing in her left ear after suffering a painful infection.

Adele was struck down with illness while performing her residency in Munich over the summer and has seemingly been left with long-lasting issues.

Taking to the stage of her Las Vegas residency over the weekend, the Someone Like You singer explained her health ordeal to her audience.

The MailOnline quotes her saying, “I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim.

“I’ve never had one before. It’s the most painful thing that’s ever, ever happened to me. It was worse than childbirth. It’s a rare water bacteria. It’s very hard to treat.”

Describing a botched attempt to treat the issue, the star went on, “I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work. I wanted to chop my ear off a few times.”

She then added, “I’m no longer in pain, which is great but I’m a bit deaf in my left ear.”

Adele hosted her Adele in Munich shows in the German city in August.

She has now returned to Las Vegas to continue her Weekends with Adele shows which began in November 2022 and are scheduled to conclude in the gambling city next month.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

