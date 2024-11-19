Adele Reveals Post-Vegas Plans - Noise11.com

Adele has revealed what she is planning to do once she completes her Las Vegas residency.

Adele has been performing her Weekends With Adele residency shows at The Colosseum Theatre inside the Caesars Palace in the Nevada city since November 2022.

This weekend her string of shows will reach a climax after 100 performances and the star has big plans to get back in the gym once she is done on stage.

Opening up to her audience over the weekend, Adele said, per The Sun, “I love weightlifting but I have to go easy on myself when I’m singing because obviously it really does stress your fucking neck out and that’s where all my vocal cords are.

“So maybe I’ll get back to heavy weight lifting and come out looking like a muscle Mary next time.”

Adele has wowed fans in recent years with her impressive body transformation – previously revealing that she changed her appearance thanks to gruelling workouts.

She told Vogue in 2021, “I work out two or three times a day. So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night.”

Adele lost a reported 100lbs/45kg over a two-year period and also credited a balanced diet for her changing appearance.

