 Adele Reveals Post-Vegas Plans - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Adele Reveals Post-Vegas Plans

by Music-News.com on November 20, 2024

in News

Adele has revealed what she is planning to do once she completes her Las Vegas residency.

Adele has been performing her Weekends With Adele residency shows at The Colosseum Theatre inside the Caesars Palace in the Nevada city since November 2022.

This weekend her string of shows will reach a climax after 100 performances and the star has big plans to get back in the gym once she is done on stage.

Opening up to her audience over the weekend, Adele said, per The Sun, “I love weightlifting but I have to go easy on myself when I’m singing because obviously it really does stress your fucking neck out and that’s where all my vocal cords are.

“So maybe I’ll get back to heavy weight lifting and come out looking like a muscle Mary next time.”

Adele has wowed fans in recent years with her impressive body transformation – previously revealing that she changed her appearance thanks to gruelling workouts.

She told Vogue in 2021, “I work out two or three times a day. So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night.”

Adele lost a reported 100lbs/45kg over a two-year period and also credited a balanced diet for her changing appearance.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation
Coldplay ‘The Karate Kid’ Video Filmed In Melbourne Starring Ralph Macchio Premieres

The Coldplay video for ‘The Karate Kid, filmed on location in Melbourne a few weeks back when the band was touring Australia, has premiered.

4 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé To Perform At Christmas Day NFL Match

Beyoncé is to perform at halftime during a National Football League (NFL) match to be held on Christmas Day.

2 days ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Reveal A Year of Tour Dates for 2025

Linkin Park have announced a world tour taking in the America and UK/Europe for 2025.

5 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Kisses Sydney Goodbye

Chris Martin intrigued onlookers on Monday when he kissed the tarmac at Sydney Airport before boarding a private jet to Auckland, New Zealand.

November 13, 2024
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Child Support Payments Are About To Head

Britney Spears is about to make her final child support payments to her ex-husband Kevin Federline at the end of this week.

November 13, 2024
Coldplay at Marvel Stadium Melbourne 30 October 2024 photo credit @jordankmunns supplied by Live Nation
Ralph Macchio Visits Melbourne To Make The Karate Kid Video With Coldplay

Ralph Macchio, the Karate Kid, was in Melbourne last week to make a music video with Coldplay for the title theme song of the new Karate Kid movie ‘Karate Kid: Legends’.

November 4, 2024
Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live
Lady Gaga To Appear At Final Kamala Harris Rally

Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and more are among the celebrities headlining Kamala Harris' final rallies on Election Eve in the United States.

November 4, 2024