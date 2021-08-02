Australian Albums: Jungle Giants Have The No 1 Record With 'Love Signs' - Noise11.com

Local Brisbane four-piece band the Jungle Giants see their fourth studio album “Love Signs” debut at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

“Love Signs” (Amplifire) becomes the 920th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 770th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the 556th to debut at No.1, the 20th chart-topping Album for 2021 and the first for their record company ‘Amplifire’.

The Jungle Giants become the 125th Australian act to make it to No.1 locally, while the album is the 262nd by an Aussie artist (solo male or female, duo or group) and the eleventh for 2021 (twelfth if you include Barry Gibb) and the third Australian Performer to debut at No.1 in a row after Jimmy Barnes (July 12th) and Tones and I (July 26th). The act also became the 406th Group (local or overseas) to hit No.1 and the first since London Grammar (April 26th) plus the seventh group for 2021, while for Australian Groups the Jungle Giants are now the 69th to make it to the top of the Albums chart.

The new No.1 album is the 17th to feature the word ‘Love’ in its title and the second for 2021 after The Kid Laroi on Feb 21st (TW-3), and for ‘Signs’ it is it’s first ever appearance in a No.1 title, with the previous highest charted ‘signs’ being Stormzy’s set “Gang Signs & Prayers” (HP-11, March 2017). “Love Signs” is also the first Top 10 placement for the Brisbane group, and their fourth chart entry overall after “Learn to Exist” (LP#1, HP-12, Sept. 2013), “Speakerzoid” (LP#2, HP-25, Aug. 2015) and their last was “Quiet Ferocity” (LP#3, HP-11, July 2017), which was their previously highest charted album locally.

Olivia Rodrigo remains at No.2 this week with her debut album “SOUR”, logging a tenth week within the Top 10 and Top 2, while the set is also scoring a tenth week at No.1 in New Zealand this week. After which there is a six place rebound for the Kid Laroi “Fuck Love” set thanks to a third edition of the album being released last week, containing his current No.1 single “Stay” (third week at #1) plus three new Top 50 entries this week. So the original mixtape was just called “Fuck Love”, then that was followed by “Fuck Love 2: Savage” (Nov. 2020) and now this week it’s expanded to include “Fuck Lov3: Over You”, with seven new songs on this extra version, while this week the entire set has ticked over the one-year chart mark too, 33 weeks of which have been within the Top 10. The album has rebounded from No.52 to No.6 in England and returns to the Irish Albums chart at No.8.

Doja Cat is back up one spot to No.4 with her latest album “Planet Her”, followed by the new UK No.1 Album for British rapper DAVE called “We’re All Alone in This Together”, which enters at No.5 becoming his first ever ARIA Albums Chart entry, as his debut set “Psychodrama” failed to chart here in 2019, while he currently has a No.29 entry this week with “Clash” alongside fellow British rapper Stormzy, which was also his first Singles Chart placement.

Last week’s John Mayer entry of “Sob Rock” is down three places to No.6, followed by the second and final rising Top 10 album of the week, Dua Lipa and “Future Nostalgia”, which is back up one spot to No.7. Further new entries from last week to land a second week within the Top 10 this week are Tones and I with “Welcome to the Madhouse” (1 to No.8) and “Faith” for Pop Smoke (4 to No.9), which is the new No.1 album in both Canada and the U.S.A. this past week. Both No.1 singles acts have their albums within the Top 10 this week, as Justin Bieber’s “Justice” set is on hold at No.10, logging it’s eighteenth week within the Top 10.

UP:

TOP 20: There are two small rises within the Top 20 this week, The Weeknd’s collection “The Highlights” (12 to No.11) and Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get”, back up two spots to No.15.

TOP 30: Luke’s first album “This One’s for You” climbs twice as much as his second set, up four places to No.21, followed by a five place rebound to No.22 for Taylor Swift’s “folklore” album. Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” is back up two spots to No.24, while the recent Seekers live album “Live in the UK” returns to the chart at No.28 this week (and the Top 100), scoring a new peak in the process, as it debuted and previously peaked at No.41 on July 12th.

TOP 40: Harry Styles’ debut self-titled set is back up five spots to No.33, while Doja Cat sees her second rise of the week with her older entry “Hot Pink” (78 weeks in T100), leaping back up the chart nine spots to land at No.39.

TOP 50: The only rise within the Top 50 is a one place move to No.42 for the INXS “Very Best of” set, with two stable albums in “Dua Lipa” at No.44 and “AM” for Arctic Monkeys at No.46.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two albums leave the Top 10 this week, “Flesh and Blood” for Jimmy Barnes (HP-1×1, WI10-3), down five to No.12 and “All Over the Place” for KSI (HP-6, WI10-1) which drops ten places to No.16. Pink’s “All I Know So Far: Setlist” dips three places to No.17, while Billie Eilish could rebound next week with her debut set “When We All Fall Asleep…” thanks to her second album being issued on Friday, but this week her first album is down four places to No.19.

TOP 30: Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” is down two spots to No.23, the classic Fleetwood Mac set “Rumours” dips four spots to No.26 and Amy Shark is down three to No.27 with “Cry Forever”.

TOP 40: Taylor Swift has two dropping albums within the Top 40, “evermore” is down eight to No.31 while “1989” is down a single place to No.37. Two rap albums falling are for Tyler, the Creator and “Call Me if You Get Lost” (29 to No.38) and “Hall of Fame” by Polo G (33 to No.40).

TOP 50: Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” set drops four to No.45, while he issued a new solo single on Friday called “Skate”. Two albums which log their third overall years within the Top 100 this week are Green Day’s “Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band” which is down one spot to No.48, while the set has only spent 27 weeks within the Top 50 and 156 weeks in the Top 100 (that’s 3 years, it first charted late Nov. 2017). The other is also a one place drop to No.50 for “Astroworld” by Travis Scott which has not left the Top 100 since debuting in early August of 2018 and is also scoring a third year on the chart. Three of last week’s new entries drop down into the lower fifty this week for Chet Faker (#19), Diesel (#20) and Dee Gees/Foo Fighters (#31).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #25 (LP#3) – Gold-Diggers Sound by Leon Bridges (Columbia) is the first new material from the American singer and now his third albums chart entry after two Top 10 albums “Coming Home” (LP#1, HP-8, late June 2015) and “Good Thing” (LP#2, HP-8, May 2018).

* #49 (LP#8) – 9th & Walnut by Descendents (Epitaph) is the American band’s eight studio album and second to chart in Australia after “Hypercaffium Spazzinate” (LP#8, HP-19, Aug. 2016), with this album containing songs that the group wrote when they first formed in 1977 to 1980, and re-recorded in 2002 and 2020, with eighteen songs in total including a cover of Dave Clark Five’s debut 1964 single “Glad All Over”.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 23rd to the 28th of July, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

