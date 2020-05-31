Australian Albums: The 1975 ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ Debuts At No 1

The fourth studio album for English group The 1975 called “Notes on a Conditional Form” becomes their second No.1 on the ARIA Albums Charts this week.

“Notes on a Conditional Form” is now the 881st No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 731st for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 519th to debut at the top (1976-2020), the 19th No.1 for 2020 and the second for the group and their record label ‘Dirty Hit’ as the bands second set logged a single week at the top here (7th of March, 2016) called “I Like it When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful, Yet So Unaware of it”.

The album becomes the bands fourth (from four) consecutive No.1 album in their home country and the albums title sees the first time at the top for the words ‘Notes’ and ‘Conditional’, but the second for the word ‘Form(s)’ after Sia’s July 2014 set “1000 Forms of Fear” was the other one. The new No.1 album also becomes the 160th by an English act (solo, duo, group, male or female) to hit the top here and the third for 2020 after Dua Lipa (April 20th) and Harry Styles (first two weeks of the year). The album also marks the tenth group (local or overseas) to hit the top during 2020, as we just had last week The Teskey Brothers, prior to which were Birds of Tokyo, Smith Street Band, Violent Soho, 5SOS, BTS, Tame Impala, Green Day and Dune Rats, while the last English Group to hit the top here were Coldplay with “Everyday Life” on December 2nd, 2019.

BTS band member Suga goes by the DJ name of Agust D, and his second mixtape called “D-2” comes in at No.2 this week, becoming his first solo chart entry locally. Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” set is back down one place to No.3, followed by the third and final Top 10 debut of the week, the first album called “Dissimulation” by English artist, rapper, boxer and internet personality KSO (born Olajide Olayinka Williams), which is new at No.4 and his first chart entry locally. The album features such guest artists as Offset, Lil’ Pump, Jeremih, Trippie Redd, Rick Ross, Lil’ Baby and Rich the Kid.

Billie Eilish is down one spot to No.5 with her first album “When We All Fall Asleep…”, followed by a three place drop to No.5 for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” (its lowest Top 10 placing so far), after which is The Weeknd set “After Hours” is down two to No.7 and is spending its tenth week within the Top 10 (his longest was 12 weeks for “Beauty Behind the Madness” in 2015). Post Malone is on hold at No.8 with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (31 weeks within Top 10) and Luke Combs is back down to one Top 10 entry this week with his second set “What You See is What You Get”, the set dips two spots to No.9, followed by the Elton John collection “Diamonds”, back up two places to No.10 and landing a 32nd Top 10 week.

UP:

* Taylor Swift’s “Lover” continues to rise back up, this week its up two spots to No.12.

* After a massive drop last week of No.10 to No.36, the compilation “Artists Unite for Fire Fight” is back up twelve places to No.24.

* Several Queen specials were on TV last week, including the Adam Lambert & Queen doco, and their biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is back up five spots to No.28 (plus Brian may’s health scare).

* Tame Impala’s set “The Slow Rush” has a two place climb this week to No.32.

* Eminem’s collection of hits “Curtain Call” climbs back up thirteen places to land at No.38 this week.

* With a Voice performance this past week of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way”, and her new album dropping on Friday, the soundtrack for “A Star is Born” rebounds thirty-six spots to land at No.46 this week.

DOWN:

* Four albums leave the Top 10 this week, the first of which is last weeks No.1 album “Live at The Forum” (HP-1, WI10-1) for The Teskey Brothers which is down ten places to No.11, followed by the previous chart-topping album “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” (HP-1×2, WI10-3) for Drake (6 to No.15) and right behind is Luke Combs with “This One’s for You” (HP-7, WI10-3a) dropping seven to No.16. The fourth and final dropout is the other Top 10 entry from last week “The Goat” for Polo G (HP-10, WI10-1), which halves its position from last week and falls ten places to No.20.

* Former No.1 albums falling this week are “÷ (Divide)” for Ed Sheeran (11 to No.14), “C A L M” for 5 Seconds of Summer (16 to No.19), “Map of the Soul: 7” by BTS (18 to No.22) and “Beerbong’s and Bentley’s” for Post Malone (#1 this week in 2018, 24 to No.27).

* The ‘Frozen 2’ soundtrack drops down seven places to No.29, while the set for ‘The Greatest Showman’ is down four to No.48.

* Halsey tumbles down eight places to No.31 with her “Manic” set.

* Tones and I sees her debut EP “The Kids are Coming” fall eight spots to land at No.35.

* The self-titled Dua Lipa set falls back down eight spots also, to No.36.

* Dean Lewis also has an eight place slump to No.40 with his set “A Place We Knew”.

* Doja Cat plummets twelve chart rungs to No.42 with her “Hot Pink” set.

* Justin Bieber sees his “Changes” album fall six spots this week to No.45.

* LAUV tumbles down sixteen places to No.47 with his album “~How I’m Feeling~”.

* Almost halving its position from last week are Birds of Tokyo with “Human Design”, which drops twenty-four places to land at No.49.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #17 (LP#2) – Wunna by Gunna is the second studio album for the U.S. rapper born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, and now his second chart appearance, as he previously charted alongside Lil’ Baby with their mixtape “Drip Harder” (HP-45, October 2018). This set contains guest artists such as Young Thug, Lil’ Baby, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott.

* #21 (comp#1) – Fire on Marzz / Stella & Steve by Benee is a compilation of her two EP’s, with “Fire on Marzz” having previously peaked at No.75 in 2019, her second set “Stella & Steve” contains her first chart entry here “Find an Island” (HP-83) and her current Top 10 track “SupaLonely” (HP-8, TW-9), thus this becomes her second albums chart entry overall.

* #23 (LP#5) – Rise Radiant by Caligula’s Horse is the fifth studio album for Brisbane based progressive metal band lead by Sam Vallen and Jim Grey. With this new album coming in at No.23 is far surpasses the bands previous only entry, their fourth set “In Contact” which debuted and peaked at No.50 in late September of 2017.

* #26 (LP#5) – Mr. Experience by Donny Benet is the fifth studio album for the Sydney based artist who infuses disco and dance into his album, with this now becoming his first Top 50 (and Top 100) entry since he issued his first album in 2011 called “Don’t Hold Back”.

* #33 (LP#8) – Respect All Lifeforms by Custard is the first Top 50 appearance for the Brisbane band since 1999, and their first Top 100 chart entry since their reformation return in 2015 when “Come Back, All is Forgiven” made it to No.71 in November of 2015. The band made it to No.19 in June of 1999 with “Loverama”, while their collection of songs “Goodbye Cruel World-Best of” hit No.64 in June of 2000, thus overall this is the bands seventh albums chart entry (6 studios, 1 best of).

* #39 (GH#35) – Hidden Treasures: The Rarities Collection Vol.1 by The Seekers is the first of three collections of unreleased versions of their past hits, as well as jingles, advertisements, alterate takes and unissued songs, with this set containing seven live performances from their 1967 Sidney Myer Music Bowl show, the first time they’ve been heard since that concert.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

