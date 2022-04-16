Australian Charts: Wet Leg Debut At Number One - Noise11.com

British duo Wet Leg see their self-titled debut album land at No.1 in Australia, Scotland and England this week.

The Isle of Wight female duo sees their album “Wet Leg” (Domino)” become the 944th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 795th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 580th to debut at No.1, the twelfth No.1 Album for 2022 and now the third for the record label Domino after two previous Arctic Monkeys albums in “AM” (16th of Sept., 2013) and “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (21st of May, 2018) for a single week at the top here. “Wet Leg” also claims the No.1 selling vinyl album this week too.

Wet Leg’s self-titled set is now the 42nd such album to hit No.1 in Australia, the last one being on June 4th, 2018 for Shawn Mendes, while it’s the second debut album to land first week at the top this year, after Huskii did it on February 21st with his first set “Antihero”. The new No.1 Album is also the second time that the word ‘wet’ has appeared in a No.1 Album title, the other being Bon Jovi’s breakout album “Slippery When Wet” (6 consecutive weeks from July 13th, 1987), while it’s the first single ‘leg’ title at No.1, although we’ve had a “Three Legged Dog” from The Cruel Sea at the top, the closest previous ‘leg’ title, for two weeks from April 30th, 1995.

The two girls who make up Wet Leg are Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers who met at the Isle of Wight College over ten years ago, and they become the 76th Act from England (solo male or female, duo or group) to hit No.1 in Australia, while their album is the 168th by an English Act to make it to the top. Wet Leg also become only the second all-female duo and second English duo to hit No.1 in Australia, as the previous female-pair was Vika & Linda on June 22th, 2020 with “Akilotoa (Anthology 1994-2006)”, while the Eurythmics are the only other duo from England who’ve had a No.1 Album here, they had two, which were “Be Yourself Tonight” in July 1985 (4 weeks) and their “Greatest Hits” set for seven weeks from April 14th, 1991. This new No.1 Album for Wet Leg is also the 20th chart-topping album for a Duo, since the first on April 6th, 1970 (52 years and ten days) for Simon & Garfunkel with “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (for 16 weeks).

After her many Grammy wins recently, the debut album for Olivia Rodrigo and “SOUR” remains at No.2 this week (#18 vinyl), while the album has regained the No.1 slot in both New Zealand (13th overall week at #1) and Ireland. Last week’s No.1 entry here for the Red Hot Chili Peppers album “Unlimited Love” (#5 vinyl) dropped two places to No.3 this week, while the set debuted at No.1 in The U.S.A. and Canada this past week.

Two albums climbing back up within the Top 10 are Doja Cat with “Planer Her”, up two spots to No.4, followed by the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack rebounding four places to land at No.5. Down two to No.6 is Ed Sheeran’s “= (Equals)” set, followed by a three place rise back up to No.7 for The Weeknd and “The Highlights”. Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” drops back down four places to No.9 after rebounding back into the Top 10 last week, while Machine Gun Kelly scores a third week within the Top 10 for his recent No.1 set “Mainstream Sellout:, down two spots to No.10.

The second and final Top 10 debut this week is the fourth studio album for reformed local act Short Stack called “Maybe There’s No Heaven”, which lands first week at No.8 becoming their fourth Top 10 album and fifth Top 20 placement (4 studio albums and 1 EP), with their previous Top 10 entries being “Stack is the New Black” (LP#1, HP-1, August 2009), “This is Bat Country” (LP#2, HP-6, Nov. 2010), and their last was with “Homecoming” (LP#3, HP-5, late August 2015).

UP:

Thanks to a five-disc vinyl set issued of the 2019 Tool album “Fear Inoculum”, the set lands at No.2 on the vinyl chart and returns to the Top 100 at No.12 this week, having previously hit No.1 on the 9th of September, 2019 for a single week. Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” set is the No.9 vinyl set this week, with that album rising back up three spots to No.17.

Eminem’s and Maroon 5’s collections are non-movers at No.15 and No.16 respectively, while Elton John’s “Diamonds” set rises back up four to No.24 thanks to the screening this past week of his biopic ‘Rocketman’ on TV.

Taylor’s “folklore” rises back up three to No.29, while a new No.1 singles chart entry for Jack Harlow’s new track called “First Class” helps to pull his debut set “That’s What They All Say” back up the Top 100 fifty-four places to land at a new peak of No.36 (it originally peaked at No.40 on January 18th, 2021). Tyler, the Creator’s 2019 album “Igor” climbs back up twenty-two places to No.40 thanks to it’s #7 vinyl position this week (Vinyl.LW #28), while Kendrick Lamar’s Nov. 2012 issued album “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” is back up ten places to No.50.

DOWN:

Michael Buble’s latest album “Higher” (HP-2, WI10-2) plummets fifteen places this week to No.18, while the other Top 10 dropout is last weeks No.7 entry for local dance act Confidence Man and “Tilt” (HP-7, WI10-1), which leaves the Top 50 this week.

Kid Laroi’s “F**k Love” mixtapes leaves the Top 20 for only the second time this year, down two to No.21, followed by back-to-back albums for Billie Eilish in “Happier Than Ever” (18 to No.22) and “When We All Fall Asleep…” (22 to No.23), after which there’s a fifteen place drop to No.26 for the Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” set to No.26.

Two Taylor Swift albums drop three places each in “1989” to No.30 and “Lover” to No.42, while last week’s rebound for the self-titled Harry Styles album sees it drop back down nine places to No.32. The ‘Sing 2’ soundtrack slips down three to No.41, ArrDee’s mixtape “Pier Pressure” falls eight to No.44 and after a massive vinyl sales surge last week, this week Midnight Oil’s “Resist” (#19 vinyl) falls back down twenty-three places to No.47.

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #27 (LP#3) – Familia by Camila Cabello (Epic) is the third album for the Cuban-American singer and features two Top 50 singles in “Don’t Go Yet” (HP-43, August 2021) and her current chart entry “Bam Bam” alongside Ed Sheeran which hits a new peak of No.11 this week. She has previously charted with her first two albums; “Camila” (LP#1, HP-3, January 2018) and “Romance” (LP#2, HP-6, Dec 2019).

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 8th to the 14th of April, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

