Australian Supergroup Forms To Perform Neil Young’s Live Rust In Concert - Noise11.com

 Australian Supergroup Forms To Perform Neil Young's Live Rust In Concert
Australian Supergroup Forms To Perform Neil Young’s Live Rust In Concert

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2020

in News

Sarah McLeod of The Superjesus, Jon Toogood of Shihad and Bon Evans aka Kevin Mitchell of Jebediah will perform Neil Young’s classic live album ‘Live Rust’ in concert in Sydney and Melbourne in May.

Young’s ‘Live Rust’ was recorded at various venues in 1978 including the Cow Palace, San Francisco and McNichols Arena in Denver. It was released on 14 November, 1979.

The tracklisting itself captured the early live performances of Young’s then album ‘Rust Never Sleep’ matched with a Best of Neil going back to one of his earliest song ‘Sugar Mountain’, written in 1964 and his Buffalo Springfield days with ‘I Am A Child’ and

Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson will join the Australian performance of Live Rust in Sydney. The band is made up of New Zealand musicians Samuel Flynn Scott, SJD, Delaney Davidson, Reb Fountain, Brett Adams, Dianne Swann, Matthias Jordan & Jol Mulholland.

The Live Rust album tracklisting

Sugar Mountain (b-side of The Loner single, 1969)
I Am A Child (from Buffalo Springfield, Last Time Around, 1968)
Comes A Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)
After The Gold Rush (from After The Gold Rush, 1970)
My My, Hey Hey (Out Of The Blue)
When You Dance I Can Really Love (from After The Gold Rush, 1970)
The Loner (from Neil Young, 1968)
The Needle And The Damage Done (from Harvest, 1972)
Lotta Love (from Comes A Time, 1978)
Sedan Delivery (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)
Powderfinger (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)
Cortez The Killer (from Zuma, 1975)
Cinnamon Girl (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Like A Hurricane (from American Stars N Bars, 1977)
Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black) (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)
Tonight’s The Night (from Tonight’s The Night, 1975)

Live Rust dates are:

Thursday, 7 May | State Theatre, Sydney
Saturday, 9 May | Palais Theatre, Melbourne

