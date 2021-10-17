Ben Barnes Debuts Rise Up Video With Punisher Co-Star Floriana Lima - Noise11.com

The Punisher / Shadow and Bone Star Ben Barnes has released ‘Songs For You’, his first EP of original songs and the new video ‘Rise Up’ features Floriana Lima, his co-star in The Punisher.

Ben Barnes’ tells Noise11.com, ‘My friend Georgia King, who is an actor but also up and coming director, I have known her for so long. She pitched the idea for the video. ’11:11’ the video came entirely from my head and I thought it would be nice to see how other people might interpret something visual. It is important for me to do videos to marry my career as an actor and a story-teller with the music so people could find their feet with it rather than doing something out of left-field. Evan Rachel Wood, who was in Westworld, was in the 11:11 video and Floriana Lima who was in The Punisher with me helped me out on that one.

Ben continued, “We had such a short hand with intimacy with the love scenes and screaming scenes and complicated scenes and comforting scenes and I think ‘Rise Up’ was the first song I finished for this EP. It was the first one I was most ready to get out. It was going to be just strings and piano on it but my Irish friend Hammy (Nick Hamm), who worked on the movie Killing Bono with me 15 years ago, said ‘listen I got to put some drums on this song because it could build’. He actually said it could be a bit anthemic and a bit Beatles if the drums come in late onto the song. So I did and it has a nice build to it now. Its quite cinematic really which is why I decided to do another video”.

Ben Barnes ‘Songs For You’ is out now.

