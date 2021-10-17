 Ben Barnes Debuts Rise Up Video With Punisher Co-Star Floriana Lima - Noise11.com
Ben Barnes 2021

Ben Barnes

Ben Barnes Debuts Rise Up Video With Punisher Co-Star Floriana Lima

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2021

in News

The Punisher / Shadow and Bone Star Ben Barnes has released ‘Songs For You’, his first EP of original songs and the new video ‘Rise Up’ features Floriana Lima, his co-star in The Punisher.

Ben Barnes’ tells Noise11.com, ‘My friend Georgia King, who is an actor but also up and coming director, I have known her for so long. She pitched the idea for the video. ’11:11’ the video came entirely from my head and I thought it would be nice to see how other people might interpret something visual. It is important for me to do videos to marry my career as an actor and a story-teller with the music so people could find their feet with it rather than doing something out of left-field. Evan Rachel Wood, who was in Westworld, was in the 11:11 video and Floriana Lima who was in The Punisher with me helped me out on that one.

Ben continued, “We had such a short hand with intimacy with the love scenes and screaming scenes and complicated scenes and comforting scenes and I think ‘Rise Up’ was the first song I finished for this EP. It was the first one I was most ready to get out. It was going to be just strings and piano on it but my Irish friend Hammy (Nick Hamm), who worked on the movie Killing Bono with me 15 years ago, said ‘listen I got to put some drums on this song because it could build’. He actually said it could be a bit anthemic and a bit Beatles if the drums come in late onto the song. So I did and it has a nice build to it now. Its quite cinematic really which is why I decided to do another video”.

Ben Barnes ‘Songs For You’ is out now.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch
Australian Album Chart: Olivia Rodrigo Returns To No 1

The debut album for Olivia Rodrigo called "SOUR" returns twelve weeks after it last topped the ARIA Albums Chart, now logging an eighth overall stay at the top in Australia.

4 hours ago
Neil Young Barn
Neil Young & Crazy Horse Deliver 10 New Songs For ‘Barn’

Neil Young will deliver another new album with his Crazy Horse band. 10 songs have been recorded for the ‘Barn’ album.

1 day ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Debuts New Song ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has debuted her new song ‘Easy On Me’ with a new video to go along with it.

2 days ago
Emani 22
Emani 22 Dies At Age 22

R&B singer Emani 22 has died at age 22 in what has been called a “tragic accident” but no details have been announced.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announced Album ’30’

Adele has officially announced her new album '30'. Adele has confirmed her fourth record - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25' - will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

3 days ago
Kimbra, BDO 2012 - image by Ros O'Gorman
Kimbra Launches Digital Artworks Through Start-Up Company KLKTN

Kimbra has launched a series of digital artworks combining her music and visuals into a unique art form.

5 days ago
James Bay, music news, noise11.com
James Bay Is A First Time Father

James Bay is a first-time father.

6 days ago