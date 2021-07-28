 Biffy Clyro To Headline Reading and Leeds Festival - Noise11.com
Biffy Clyro, Noise11, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Biffy Clyro, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Biffy Clyro To Headline Reading and Leeds Festival

by Music-News.com on July 29, 2021

Biffy Clyro have been announced as headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival.

Biffy Clyro have topped the bill twice in the past and will make it three as they’ll replace Queens of the Stone Age on the Main Stage West in August.

The group – made up of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston – said: “We are delighted and honoured to be headlining Reading & Leeds for a third time.

“We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year… It’s gonna fuck!”

They join already-confirmed headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure and Post Malone.

Queens of the Stone Age are unable to perform due to restrictions and logistical issues caused by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Inhaler will make their debut at the festivals this summer, while rapper Russ Millions has also been added to the bill.

Rounding off this week’s announcement are Holly Humberstone, Bakar, Blanco, Dana Dentata, Chaya, Jazmin Bean, Gender Goles, Punkband, Trillary Banks, French the Kid and Kam-Bu.

The organisers have promised more information over the coming weeks including the line-up for the Alternative Stage as well as food and drinks stalls.

Festival boss Melvin Benn previously opened up about the annual event – which traditionally takes place across two sites in England over the August Bank Holiday weekend with identical rotating line-ups – and revealed having a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic has given his team more time to work on something special, which included adapting the sites to include two main stages.

He explained: “We’re also going to reproduce the main stage twice. What was the second stage is going to be elevated to an equal stage with the same presentation. What that really allows us to do is book six acts that are headliners.”

Reading & Leeds 2021 takes place August 27-29 and tickets for both sites are sold out.

