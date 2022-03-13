 Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Play First International Shows Since 2019 - Noise11.com
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Play First International Shows Since 2019

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2022

in News

Prior to performing in Australia for Under The Southern Stars last week, the previous show Black Rebel Motorcycle Club played was in Athens in June 2019.

“It’s our first gig since 2019,” Robert Levon Been tells Noise11.com. “We played our last show in Greece in 2019 and since then this will be the first time we’ve got back on the horse. Everyone has the jitters. I’m seen some friends play shows. It’s not until you are told you can’t play that you start counting the minutes and the hours. ‘Do I still have it? Can I still remember the songs and how they go?’/ We had a good couple of rehearsals where it all came back quickly. We haven’t lost that as well. The memory is still intact”.

Robert is cautious but thrilled that the music world is heading back to some sense of normality. “We finally get to move out of our own bubble quarantine world and we are lucky enough to play out of our sphere,” he says. “We are trying to bring back a sense of community for music and for people to feel like it’s not so post-apocalyptic. This eerie sense people have, it’s coming back together again. Open up the doors, it’s no small feat. I am very proud to be part of that.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Robert Levon Been and SUBSCRIBE to the Noise11.com channel on YouTube. Hit the NOTIFY bell for regular updates.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club setlist 12 March, Hastings

Red Eyes and Tears (from B.R.M.C., 2001)
Beat the Devil’s Tattoo (from Beat The Devil’s Tattoo, 2010)
Hate the Taste (from Specter At The Feast, 2013)
In Like the Rose (from Take Them On, On Your Own, 2003)
Berlin (from Baby 81, 2007)
Conscience Killer (from Beat The Devil’s Tattoo, 2010)
American X (from Baby 81, 2007)
Spread Your Love (from B.R.M.C., 2001)
Whatever Happened to My Rock ‘n’ Roll (Punk Song) (from B.R.M.C., 2001)

The next Under The Southern Stars is in Melbourne Wednesday on the Tennis Centre precinct.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stereophonics, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
UK Charts: Stereophonics ‘Oochya’ Is The Number One Album

Stereophonics have secured their eighth UK Number 1 album with Oochya! after outselling their closest competition by 2:1, according to Official Charts Company data.

1 day ago
Father John Misty Gods Favorite Customer
Stephen Colbert Presents A Stunning New Father John Misty Song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’

Father John Misty has a new song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ sounding like it has just been transformed right out of the late 60s. Father John Misty performed the song for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Launches Free Mental Health Education Course

Lady Gaga has launched a free online mental health course to help people learn how to be there for themselves and others.

3 days ago
Kate Miller-Heidke announces Helpmann Awards Nominations at Hamer Hall.
Kate Miller-Heidke Releases Heartbreaking Song About Child Abuse ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’

Australian singer songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke has addressed the evils of child abuse by detailing her personal experiences in a new song ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’.

4 days ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Finalises Divorce

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have settled their divorce.

4 days ago
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
The Libertines To Perform Up The Bracket Live

The Libertines will play 'Up The Bracket' in full at a special London arena show this summer.

5 days ago
Florence + The Machine. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Florence + The Machine Debut New Song ‘Heaven Is Here’

Florence + The Machine have released another new single, 'Heaven Is Here'.

6 days ago