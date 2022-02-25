Brian Canham To Play His First Ever Solo Show - Noise11.com

Brian Canham will dePseudo himself for the very first time in May when he plays his first ever solo show in Melbourne.

Since the very first Pseudo Echo song ‘Listening’ in 1983, Brian Canham has always been part of the band. That all goes out the door on 6 May when Brian Canham performs solo at Chapel Off Chapel.

Not only that, Brian also has a solo album on the way. The Chapel On Chapel show will feature songs from the upcoming solo album, and some unique solo versions of Pseudo Echo classics.

Brian Canham Solo at Chapel On Chapel

DATE: 6 May 2022

Time: 8pm

TICKETS: $79 All Tickets

Duration: 75mins + Encore

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



