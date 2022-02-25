 Brian Canham To Play His First Ever Solo Show - Noise11.com
Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Canham Pseudo Echo at the Palais Theatre. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Canham To Play His First Ever Solo Show

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2022

in News

Brian Canham will dePseudo himself for the very first time in May when he plays his first ever solo show in Melbourne.

Since the very first Pseudo Echo song ‘Listening’ in 1983, Brian Canham has always been part of the band. That all goes out the door on 6 May when Brian Canham performs solo at Chapel Off Chapel.

Not only that, Brian also has a solo album on the way. The Chapel On Chapel show will feature songs from the upcoming solo album, and some unique solo versions of Pseudo Echo classics.

Brian Canham Solo at Chapel On Chapel

DATE: 6 May 2022
Time: 8pm
TICKETS: $79 All Tickets
Duration: 75mins + Encore

