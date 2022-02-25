Brian Canham To Play His First Ever Solo Show - Noise11.com

Brian Canham will dePseudo himself for the very first time in May when he plays his first ever solo show in Melbourne.
Since the very first Pseudo Echo song ‘Listening’ in 1983, Brian Canham has always been part of the band. That all goes out the door on 6 May when Brian Canham performs solo at Chapel Off Chapel.
Not only that, Brian also has a solo album on the way. The Chapel On Chapel show will feature songs from the upcoming solo album, and some unique solo versions of Pseudo Echo classics.
Brian Canham Solo at Chapel On Chapel
DATE: 6 May 2022
Time: 8pm
TICKETS: $79 All Tickets
Duration: 75mins + Encore
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook