Cold Chisel, INXS, The Angels Producer Mark Opitz To Produce New Jacobs Run Album - Noise11.com

Legendary producer Mark Opitz AM has signed on to work with Melbourne band Jacobs Run for their next album.

Opitz resume of credits included The Angels ‘Face To Face’, Cold Chisel ‘Circus Animals’, INXS ‘Shabooh Shoobah’, Divinyls ‘Desperate’, Hoodoo Gurus ‘Blow Your Cool’ and Noiseworks ‘Noiseworks’.

In a statement Mark Opitz said, “Having listened to Jacobs Run’s debut self-titled album, I was immediately impressed with the strong songwriting ability of singer-guitarist Michael Jacobs and the quality of the band members’ musicianship. I’m really looking forward to working with them”.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored with the prospect of working with Mark and look forward to what he can bring to this new batch of songs. His incredible track record speaks for itself,” said the band.

Jacobs Run is Michael Jacobs on lead vocals and guitar, Peter Curigliano on bass guitar and backing vocals and Fabian Bucci on drums and backing vocals.

Jacobs Run released their debut self-titled album in 2019.

Jacob’s Run have been performing a monthly gig at Melbourne’s new venue Jimmy Hornet in Richmond. Their next gig is July 28.

