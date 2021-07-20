 Coldplay Confirm Music of the Spheres Album - Noise11.com
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay Confirm Music of the Spheres Album

by Music-News.com on July 21, 2021

in News

Coldplay have today confirmed the release of their much-anticipated new album, Music Of The Spheres. The band’s ninth LP will hit stores and streaming services on October 15th, 2021.

The band announced the Max Martin-produced album on Instagram via a handwritten note alongside an album trailer which combines an animated cosmic journey through the album’s planetary artwork with short clips of the album’s twelve tracks.

The band’s note also seemed to hint at further sci-fi themes with the phrase ‘Everyone is an alien somewhere’.

In May, the band released Higher Power – the first single from Music Of The Spheres – which has been streamed more than 160 million times. The band’s note also revealed the imminent release of an album track called Coloratura on Friday, to be followed by a new single in September.

The band have also revealed the full album tracklisting – with five of the twelve tracks represented by emojis.

