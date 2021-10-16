 Coldplay Have Five Unreleased James Bond Themes - Noise11.com
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay, Etihad Stadium Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay Have Five Unreleased James Bond Themes

by Music-News.com on October 17, 2021

in News

Coldplay spent 20 years trying to write a decent Bond theme.

Chris Martin has revealed he and his bandmates spent two decades attempting to pen a theme tune for a 007 flick, but he admitted the five songs they ended up with weren’t “very good”.

Martin doesn’t think the titular fictional suave spy – last portrayed by Daniel Craig, who has just completed his tenure in the blockbuster action-thriller franchise with his final film ‘No Time To Die’ – would be impressed with their efforts.

He told NME: “We kept trying to write one for 20 years, but never submitted them.

“We have Bond themes for about five movies, but they’re not very good, to be honest.

“I don’t know if we’re spiritually on the same trip as James. As much as I like the films, I don’t know if us singing would do it for him.

“He’d be like, ‘That’s not what I’m into at all, fellas. I like guns and shit. All this hippie stuff just isn’t going to work.'”

Coldplay have just released their ninth studio album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, and previously revealed another famous film franchise inspired the record.

The music came to life after Martin sat down to watch the ‘Star Wars’ movies and was left wondering what music on other planets sounds like.

He said: “One time I was watching ‘Star Wars’ and they had the scene with the Cantina band right? And I was like: ‘I wonder what musicians are like across the universe?’ and that led to this whole thing and now here we are.”

And the whole album is set on a fictional planet.

He added: “It led us to imagining this whole other place called ‘the spheres’, which is like a group of planets, like a solar system with lots of different places and creatures and stuff.

“And what I found is when you’ve imagined a place like that, you can sort of become any artist within that.

“It’s a very freeing thing to take yourself out of Coldplay and just think: ‘OK, I’m not even human, what does music sound like?'”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch
Australian Album Chart: Olivia Rodrigo Returns To No 1

The debut album for Olivia Rodrigo called "SOUR" returns twelve weeks after it last topped the ARIA Albums Chart, now logging an eighth overall stay at the top in Australia.

1 hour ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Debuts New Song ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has debuted her new song ‘Easy On Me’ with a new video to go along with it.

2 days ago
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins Debuts New Music ‘Edge of Something’

Missy Higgins has delivered a new song ‘Edge of Something’.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announced Album ’30’

Adele has officially announced her new album '30'. Adele has confirmed her fourth record - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25' - will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

3 days ago
Band of Horses Things Are Great
Band of Horses Set Date For Sixth Album

Band of Horses have downed tools on their sixth album. ‘They Are Great’ will be released on 21 January 2022.

4 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announces Her Fourth Album On the Day She Turns 33 and a Third

Adele has confirmed her fourth album is on the way and ahead of that we get to hear 15 seconds of the track ‘Easy On Me’ coming October 15. Hey we may be reading too much into the relevance of the day but today she turned 33 1/3.

October 6, 2021
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating To Release An Irish Album

Ronan Keating is set to pay homage to his homeland of Ireland on his upcoming album, 'Songs From Home'.

October 6, 2021