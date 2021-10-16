Coldplay Have Five Unreleased James Bond Themes - Noise11.com

Coldplay spent 20 years trying to write a decent Bond theme.

Chris Martin has revealed he and his bandmates spent two decades attempting to pen a theme tune for a 007 flick, but he admitted the five songs they ended up with weren’t “very good”.

Martin doesn’t think the titular fictional suave spy – last portrayed by Daniel Craig, who has just completed his tenure in the blockbuster action-thriller franchise with his final film ‘No Time To Die’ – would be impressed with their efforts.

He told NME: “We kept trying to write one for 20 years, but never submitted them.

“We have Bond themes for about five movies, but they’re not very good, to be honest.

“I don’t know if we’re spiritually on the same trip as James. As much as I like the films, I don’t know if us singing would do it for him.

“He’d be like, ‘That’s not what I’m into at all, fellas. I like guns and shit. All this hippie stuff just isn’t going to work.'”

Coldplay have just released their ninth studio album, ‘Music of the Spheres’, and previously revealed another famous film franchise inspired the record.

The music came to life after Martin sat down to watch the ‘Star Wars’ movies and was left wondering what music on other planets sounds like.

He said: “One time I was watching ‘Star Wars’ and they had the scene with the Cantina band right? And I was like: ‘I wonder what musicians are like across the universe?’ and that led to this whole thing and now here we are.”

And the whole album is set on a fictional planet.

He added: “It led us to imagining this whole other place called ‘the spheres’, which is like a group of planets, like a solar system with lots of different places and creatures and stuff.

“And what I found is when you’ve imagined a place like that, you can sort of become any artist within that.

“It’s a very freeing thing to take yourself out of Coldplay and just think: ‘OK, I’m not even human, what does music sound like?'”

