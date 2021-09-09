 Coldplay To Open New Seattle Venue Climate Pledge Arena - Noise11.com
Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay To Open New Seattle Venue Climate Pledge Arena

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2021

in News

Coldplay have been announced as the opening act for Seattle new Climate Pledge Arena.

The show on 22 October will be streamed globally on Amazon Prime. Amazon bought the naming rights to the arena in June 2020 and named the venue Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The arena will be the first net Zero Carbon Certified arena in the world operating on 100% renewable energy. It will also be a functionally zero waste building from day one and will be eliminating all single-use plastics by 2024.

“Last year, Amazon secured the naming rights to the historic arena originally built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, and named it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. “We are excited to see this building come to life as a beacon for climate action, and look forward to welcoming Coldplay for a special night filled with hope and optimism.”

Coldplay’s last full concert was 21 January 2020 in Los Angeles.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lil' Band O' Gold - Image By Ros O'Gorman
Lil’ Band O’ Gold Drummer Warren Storm Dies At Age 84

Louisiana legend, drummer and co-founder of Lil’ Band O’ Gold, has died at the age of 84.

5 hours ago
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Google Honors Avicii’s 32nd Birthday

Avicii has been honoured with a Google Doodle on what would have been his 32nd birthday (08.09.21).

9 hours ago
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Wanted Reunite For Charity Concert

The Wanted are set to reunite for a special charity concert.

12 hours ago
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Apologises For #VaxTheNation Post

Guy Sebastian has made a remarkable statement distancing himself from Australia’s #VaxTheNation campaign launched this week by the music industry.

2 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg To Perform In Australia In 2022

Snoop Dogg will be the litmus test for how Australians will react to news of a live music tour.

2 days ago
Girls Aloud
Girls Aloud Member Sarah Harding Dies At Age 39

Sarah Harding, a member of the British pop group Girls Aloud, has died from breast cancer at the age of 39.

3 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Australian Albums: Kanye West ‘Donda’ Is No 1

The tenth studio album for Kanye West named after his mother "DONDA" becomes his fourth No.1 Album in Australia.

4 days ago