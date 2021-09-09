Coldplay To Open New Seattle Venue Climate Pledge Arena - Noise11.com

Coldplay have been announced as the opening act for Seattle new Climate Pledge Arena.

The show on 22 October will be streamed globally on Amazon Prime. Amazon bought the naming rights to the arena in June 2020 and named the venue Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The arena will be the first net Zero Carbon Certified arena in the world operating on 100% renewable energy. It will also be a functionally zero waste building from day one and will be eliminating all single-use plastics by 2024.

“Last year, Amazon secured the naming rights to the historic arena originally built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, and named it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change,” said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. “We are excited to see this building come to life as a beacon for climate action, and look forward to welcoming Coldplay for a special night filled with hope and optimism.”

Coldplay’s last full concert was 21 January 2020 in Los Angeles.

