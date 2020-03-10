 Coronavirus Splits Simple Minds Show Into Two In Denmark - Noise11.com
Simple Minds, Noise11, Photo

Simple Minds

Coronavirus Splits Simple Minds Show Into Two In Denmark

by Paul Cashmere on March 10, 2020

in News

Simple Minds have split their upcoming shows in Denmark to abide by Denmark’s new “no gathering of crowds more than 1000” rule.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the rule last week as a safeguard against Coronavirus. Public events with a crowd of over 1000 have to be postponed or held without an audience (as the case with the Grand Prix in Bahrain on 22 March).

Simple Minds have a sold out show at Vega in Copenhagen tonight (10 March) and will play the following night in Herning. The sold-out show at the Vega entertainment centre has a capacity of 1,150.

Simple Minds will simply perform two shows instead of one each day with 7pm and 10pm sessions.

In a statement the band announced, “Simple Minds DENMARK – Following Danish Health Authority advice, the shows in Copenhagen & Herning will be rescheduled into 2 shows on each day – 7pm & 10pm. Your ticket agent will contact you by email to tell you which of those shows your ticket is now valid for”.

Simple Minds will return to Australia for A Day On The Green in November 2020.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Springfield Working Class Dog
American Producer Keith Olsen Has Died

Keith Olsen, the producer of albums by Ozzy Osbourne, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Santana, Heart, Whitesnake, Foreigner and Rick Springfield, has died.

9 mins ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump At The Melbourne Cricket Ground

Katy Perry has performed her first show since telling the world she's pregnant.

2 days ago
Mike Campbell
Mike Campbell Postpones The Dirty Knobs Album Because Of Health Issue

Tom Petty guitarist, songwriter and now The Dirty Knobs frontman Mike Campbell has delayed the release of The Dirty Knobs album ‘Wreckless Abandon’ and associated tour due to an emergency health issue.

2 days ago
Morten Harket of a-ha photo by Serge Thomann
a-ha Cancel Japanese Tour Due To Coronavirus Fears

a-ha is the latest act to cancel touring plans because of Coronavirus fears.

2 days ago
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dr Chris Higgins Demands Apology From Jenny Mikakos MP

Dr Chris Higgins has called for an apology from Victorian Labor Minister Jenny Mikakos after her misleading statement regarding to doctor’s positive Coronavirus test result.

2 days ago
Foo Fighters To Play DC Jam 25th Anniversary Celebration with Chris Stapleton and The Go-Go’s

Foo Fighters July 4 D.C. Jam 25th Anniversary Celebration this year will feature performances from Chris Stapleton as well as The Go-Go’s.

5 days ago
Tracy McNeil and the Goodlife
Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife To Open For James Reyne 40th Anniversary The Boys Light Up Dates

Tracy McNeil & The Goodlife have been announced as opening act for James Reyne’s 2020 The Boys Light Up 40th Anniversary Tour.

5 days ago