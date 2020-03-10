Coronavirus Splits Simple Minds Show Into Two In Denmark

Simple Minds have split their upcoming shows in Denmark to abide by Denmark’s new “no gathering of crowds more than 1000” rule.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the rule last week as a safeguard against Coronavirus. Public events with a crowd of over 1000 have to be postponed or held without an audience (as the case with the Grand Prix in Bahrain on 22 March).

Simple Minds have a sold out show at Vega in Copenhagen tonight (10 March) and will play the following night in Herning. The sold-out show at the Vega entertainment centre has a capacity of 1,150.

Simple Minds will simply perform two shows instead of one each day with 7pm and 10pm sessions.

In a statement the band announced, “Simple Minds DENMARK – Following Danish Health Authority advice, the shows in Copenhagen & Herning will be rescheduled into 2 shows on each day – 7pm & 10pm. Your ticket agent will contact you by email to tell you which of those shows your ticket is now valid for”.

Simple Minds will return to Australia for A Day On The Green in November 2020.

