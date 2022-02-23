Crowded House Premiere Bad Times Good Lyric Video - Noise11.com

Crowded House have yet another music video from the ‘Dreams Are Waiting’, the first Crowded House album in a decade.

‘Bad Times Good’ is the next song from the Crowded House line-up of Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

Crowded House will tour for Live Nation and A Day On the Green in April.

CROWDED HOUSE TOUR DATES

AUSTRALIA 2022

Perth Kings Park & Botanic Garden, April 1, 2 And 3

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, April 5

Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, April 8 and 9

Sydney Aware Super Theatre, April 12 and 13

Bowral Centennial Vineyards, April 16

Byron Bay Bluesfest, April 17

Hobart Mystate Bank Arena, April 19

Canberra Royal Theatre, April 21

Geelong Mt Duneed Estate, April 23

Hunter Valley Bimbadgen, April 24

