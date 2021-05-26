Custard To Spend The Second Half Of 2021 Touring - Noise11.com

Custard will hit the road in July to tour ‘Respect All Lifeforms’, their 2020 album that was sidelined due to the pandemic.

Dave McCormack knows the band will be peddling the not so new anymore with the very old. “Sure, I admit we have pretty much missed the boat on this one and it feels like we are pushing our old shit up a rather steep incline but we hope there are enough old bastards out there who will be willing to spend their hard earned cash to see us play a bunch of songs that are about 30 years old”.

‘Respect All Lifeforms’ was released in May 2020, right at the height of the Australian lockdowns. ‘Couple’s Fight’ was the opening track on the album.

‘Respect All Lifeforms’ had its origins in Perth. Custard were scheduled to play a music festival one night in March 2019 so booked a studio for the day. They record eight songs in a marathon session. Six of those songs made the album.

CUSTARD 2021 tour

FRI 9 JULY – THE ENMORE Sydney

FRI 30 JULY – BADLANDS Perth WA

SAT 31 JULY – RAILWAY Fremantle WA

SAT 7 AUG – BASEMENT Canberra ACT

FRI 13 AUG – MIAMI MARKETTA Gold Coast QLD

SAT 14 AUG – THE TIVOLI, Brisbane QLD

SUN 15 AUG – SOL BAR Sunshine Coast QLD

THUR 19 AUG – WESTERNPORT San Remo VIC

FRI 20 AUG – WOOL EXCHANGE Geelong VIC

SAT 21 AUG – THE CORNER Melbourne VIC

SAT 28 AUG – THE GOV Adelaide SA

FRI 3 SEPT – ROYAL OAK HOTEL Launceston TAS

SAT 4 SEPT – REPUBLIC BAR Hobart TAS

SUN 7 NOV – SCENE & HEARD Wickham Park, Newcastle NSW

SAT 27 NOV – SPRING LOADED Hastings Foreshore Reserve VIC

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments