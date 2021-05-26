Custard To Spend The Second Half Of 2021 Touring - Noise11.com

Custard will hit the road in July to tour ‘Respect All Lifeforms’, their 2020 album that was sidelined due to the pandemic.
Dave McCormack knows the band will be peddling the not so new anymore with the very old. “Sure, I admit we have pretty much missed the boat on this one and it feels like we are pushing our old shit up a rather steep incline but we hope there are enough old bastards out there who will be willing to spend their hard earned cash to see us play a bunch of songs that are about 30 years old”.
‘Respect All Lifeforms’ was released in May 2020, right at the height of the Australian lockdowns. ‘Couple’s Fight’ was the opening track on the album.
‘Respect All Lifeforms’ had its origins in Perth. Custard were scheduled to play a music festival one night in March 2019 so booked a studio for the day. They record eight songs in a marathon session. Six of those songs made the album.
CUSTARD 2021 tour
FRI 9 JULY – THE ENMORE Sydney
FRI 30 JULY – BADLANDS Perth WA
SAT 31 JULY – RAILWAY Fremantle WA
SAT 7 AUG – BASEMENT Canberra ACT
FRI 13 AUG – MIAMI MARKETTA Gold Coast QLD
SAT 14 AUG – THE TIVOLI, Brisbane QLD
SUN 15 AUG – SOL BAR Sunshine Coast QLD
THUR 19 AUG – WESTERNPORT San Remo VIC
FRI 20 AUG – WOOL EXCHANGE Geelong VIC
SAT 21 AUG – THE CORNER Melbourne VIC
SAT 28 AUG – THE GOV Adelaide SA
FRI 3 SEPT – ROYAL OAK HOTEL Launceston TAS
SAT 4 SEPT – REPUBLIC BAR Hobart TAS
SUN 7 NOV – SCENE & HEARD Wickham Park, Newcastle NSW
SAT 27 NOV – SPRING LOADED Hastings Foreshore Reserve VIC
