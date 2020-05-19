Dave Faulkner To Join Delivered Live This Week

Hoodoo Gurus frontman (and also The Victims) Dave Faulkner will appear on Delivered Live this week.

Delivered, Live Episode 8, Saturday 23rd May at 7.30pm

Raised By Eagles

Dave Faulkner

Mo’Ju

Zoe Coombs Marr

Sami Shah

– Hosted by Henry Wagons

While Delivered Live is a free event music fans are encouraged to support the music industry by purchasing a ticket at:

https://deliveredlive.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/c01405f1-6f0d-4b4e-a87c-5e984ec034ed

Delivered Live has put over $420,000 back into the music community.

Funds from the proceeds of this weeks show will go to:

Raised By Eagles nominates – Tanswells Commerical Hotel, Beechworth &

Dave Faulkner nominates – The Tote and Ross Molloy

Mo’Ju nominates – The Evelyn and Lara Soulio

Watch Delivered Live here

