Dave Faulkner To Join Delivered Live This Week

Hoodoo Gurus frontman (and also The Victims) Dave Faulkner will appear on Delivered Live this week.
Delivered, Live Episode 8, Saturday 23rd May at 7.30pm
Raised By Eagles
Dave Faulkner
Mo’Ju
Zoe Coombs Marr
Sami Shah
– Hosted by Henry Wagons
While Delivered Live is a free event music fans are encouraged to support the music industry by purchasing a ticket at:
https://deliveredlive.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/c01405f1-6f0d-4b4e-a87c-5e984ec034ed
Delivered Live has put over $420,000 back into the music community.
Funds from the proceeds of this weeks show will go to:
Raised By Eagles nominates – Tanswells Commerical Hotel, Beechworth &
Dave Faulkner nominates – The Tote and Ross Molloy
Mo’Ju nominates – The Evelyn and Lara Soulio
