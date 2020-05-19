 Dave Faulkner To Join Delivered Live This Week - Noise11.com
Dave Faulkner of Hoodoo Gurus Performing at the EG Awards Launch - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Dave Faulkner To Join Delivered Live This Week

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Hoodoo Gurus frontman (and also The Victims) Dave Faulkner will appear on Delivered Live this week.

Delivered, Live Episode 8, Saturday 23rd May at 7.30pm
Raised By Eagles
Dave Faulkner
Mo’Ju
Zoe Coombs Marr
Sami Shah
– Hosted by Henry Wagons

While Delivered Live is a free event music fans are encouraged to support the music industry by purchasing a ticket at:

https://deliveredlive.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/c01405f1-6f0d-4b4e-a87c-5e984ec034ed

Delivered Live has put over $420,000 back into the music community.

Funds from the proceeds of this weeks show will go to:

Raised By Eagles nominates – Tanswells Commerical Hotel, Beechworth &
Dave Faulkner nominates – The Tote and Ross Molloy
Mo’Ju nominates – The Evelyn and Lara Soulio

Watch Delivered Live here

Noise11.com

