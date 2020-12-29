Diddy Scraps New Years Eve Party - Noise11.com

Diddy has been forced to scrap his planned lavish New Year’s Eve party over Covid-19 concerns.

The annual bash is usually filled with A-list guests, but the rap mogul is urging everyone to stay safe as they ring in 2021.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Diddy wrote: “TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & Healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!”

His end-of-year parties usually take place in Miami, and last year attendees included Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Meek Mill.

The news comes weeks after the Kardashians scrapped plans for their annual Christmas Eve party due to Covid concerns.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloe Kardashian confirmed via social media in early December. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.

“Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must… We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over.”

