 Disney To Produce Musical Based On Lionel Richie Hits - Noise11.com
Lionel Richie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lionel Richie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Disney To Produce Musical Based On Lionel Richie Hits

by Music-News.com on June 11, 2020

in News

A movie musical based on Lionel Richie’s greatest hits is reportedly in the works and no, they are not calling it The Lion(el) King.

The live-action film, tentatively titled All Night Long, is in the early stages of development at Walt Disney Studios, according to editors at Variety.

It is believed the legendary singer, who is currently serving as a judge on American Idol, will be producing the project, alongside his manager Bruce Eskowitz.

Richie has won four Grammys over the course of his five-decade-long career, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and been nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards three times.

Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Pete Chiarelli is penning the screenplay, with the movie set to be in the same vein as hit 2008 musical Mamma Mia!, which was based on the hits of Swedish pop icons ABBA.

Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano will also be producing the movie, which was pitched by Richie to movie bosses back in January.

Reps for Disney and the Hello hitmaker have not yet commented on the report.

Recent musical movies have had huge box office success, such as Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018, which grossed more than $900 million (£704 million) at the box office, and landed Rami Malek an Oscar for his performance as the Queen frontman.

While last year’s Rocketman, based on the life and career of Elton John, raked in almost $200 million (£157 million), with Taron Egerton winning a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the pop icon, and John landing an Oscar for the movie’s original song, (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
What Was AC/DC’s Biggest American Hit? It Will Surprise You!

AC/DC had their first Top 20 hit in Australia with ‘Baby Please Don’t Go’ in 1975. They have clocked up 18 Top 40 hits to date in Australia. What about America? You’d think they would have had a similar amount of hits in the USA, right? Wrong!

20 mins ago
Bonnie Pointer
Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies Aged 69

Bonnie Pointer, of the legendary soul group The Pointer Sisters, has passed away at age 69. No cause of death has been given.

2 days ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Protests With New Song ‘No Flags’

Elvis Costello has spoken out about the current world situation with the biting new song ‘No Flag’.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen ’41 Shots’ To George Floyd

Bruce Springsteen shared a powerful tribute to George Floyd during the latest episode of his weekly radio show.

5 days ago
Madder Lake Live Adventures
Gil Matthews Aztec Records Releases Rare Madder Lake Live

Gil Matthews latest Aztec Record is a double CD of mostly previously unreleased live Madder Lake recordings.

6 days ago
The Sweet with Steve Priest on the right
Steve Priest of The Sweet Dead at 72

The Sweet bass player Steve Priest has died at age 72.

6 days ago
Wilbur Wilde photo by Ros O'Gorman
Wilbur Wilde Tells Brian Mannix He Had A Sex Scene In Mad Max

Wilbur Wilde has told Brian Mannix a very funny story about his small part in Mad Max on Brian’s new Podcast with Kevin Hiller ‘Life of Brian … Mannix That Is’.

7 days ago